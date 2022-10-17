Recently, a new one-stop point for information on migrant integration in Europe is launched. The SprINg evidence repository helps policymakers, service providers and advocates work with migrants to make their policies and practices more evidence-based. The repository is created under the leadership of Peter Scholten , dr. Asya Pisarevskaya and Alex Webb from the Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Together with an international team from Danube University Krems and ICMP, they summarised scientific studies on policies and practices of integration in the European Union from the past decade to make the findings of such studies accessible and usable for various practitioners in the field of migrant integration. Such a database is crucial to building a bridge between scientific research and integration policy through highlighting the practical applications of research findings.

16 HOURS AGO