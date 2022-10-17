Read full article on original website
VUB master’s students develop biological water softener using bacteria
Hard water and the scale it causes are a scourge for users of appliances that heat water. A group of seven first year master’s students from VUB’s Bioengineering Sciences programme explored how organisms harvest limescale from the environment and do useful things with it. The students copied the natural process and made a protein fibre that removes limescale in a similar way. At the end of October, they will present their project at the culmination of the prestigious International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) competition in Paris.
Disclosing Software Vulnerabilities: An Ethical Perspective
Naturally, we want our software and the services that we use to be secure, and this often requires discovering vulnerabilities and taking actions to fix them. But what is the right way to disclose vulnerabilities to vendors and the public?. Many researchers will find themselves in the position of finding...
Scientific evidence on migrant integration closer to practitioners
Recently, a new one-stop point for information on migrant integration in Europe is launched. The SprINg evidence repository helps policymakers, service providers and advocates work with migrants to make their policies and practices more evidence-based. The repository is created under the leadership of Peter Scholten , dr. Asya Pisarevskaya and Alex Webb from the Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR). Together with an international team from Danube University Krems and ICMP, they summarised scientific studies on policies and practices of integration in the European Union from the past decade to make the findings of such studies accessible and usable for various practitioners in the field of migrant integration. Such a database is crucial to building a bridge between scientific research and integration policy through highlighting the practical applications of research findings.
How Does Science Communication Work?
Interview with Ionica Smeets, Nature Marsilius Visiting Professor for Science Communication in the 2022 summer semester. There is no patent recipe for good science communication, says Ionica Smeets. She has a professorship at Leiden University (Netherlands) where she heads the research group on Science Communication and Society. Good science communication starts with the willingness to take responsibility - for your own research and for the impact it has in society. In the interview, Prof. Smeets explains why that is so important.
A matter of courage
You’d never guess it, sitting across from the thoughtful-looking woman who has just been appointed dean of the School of Business and Economics. But still waters run deep: Mariëlle Heijltjes is also a flying trapeze artist. And one who doesn’t shy away from a pelican, straddle whip, backend hocks off or layout. "Well, there’s always a safety net," she grins.
