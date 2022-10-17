ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Event News: The Maggie Bowles “Rules for Life Softball” Tournament Continues to Help Others Who Love the Game Like She Did

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 WTUG

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover and Mountain Brook leaders host domestic violence awareness forum

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time for advocates and those who care about victims and survivors of domestic violence to increase awareness around the issue in communities. That’s why Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry helped to host a domestic violence awareness forum Tuesday night. The event focused […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend

The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County

Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Dinner of Hope in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Thursday the 20th the Support Sav-A-Life HOPE will host Dinner of Hope at the Oxford Civic Center at 6:00 pm. You can plan to join them for a night of celebration. Visit savalifecalhouncounty.org/doh2022 for more information on how to attend.
OXFORD, AL
comebacktown.com

Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century

Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Hewitt-Trussville middle, high school students suspended after threatening schools

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hewitt-Trussville middle school and high school student have both been suspended from school after threatening the schools. According to Trussville Police, a middle school student verbally threatened to “shoot the school up.” A student from Hewitt-Trussville High School also stated the same thing. Both students were suspended from school and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy