Event News: The Maggie Bowles “Rules for Life Softball” Tournament Continues to Help Others Who Love the Game Like She Did

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
birminghamtimes.com
‘I was madly in love with her…loved everything about her and asked would she be my wife’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
WSFA
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover and Mountain Brook leaders host domestic violence awareness forum
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time for advocates and those who care about victims and survivors of domestic violence to increase awareness around the issue in communities. That’s why Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry helped to host a domestic violence awareness forum Tuesday night. The event focused […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham boy shot while playing video games leaves hospital after 108 days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On June 29, a Birmingham family’s life was changed forever. That was when 15-year-old Christian Savage was inside his home playing video games when gunfire ripped through his family’s apartment. Christian has spent the months since fighting for his life, and he is now...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Bham Now
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
wvtm13.com
One more freezing cold night ahead of a nice warming trend
The first freeze of the season happened Wednesday morning for most of us, and another one comes overnight as temperatures plunge into the upper 20s and lower 30s again. Warmer weather returns soon! Check the video forecast for the latest. ONE MORE FREEZING NIGHT. The arctic invasion did not disappoint...
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
Dinner of Hope in Oxford
Oxford, AL – On Thursday the 20th the Support Sav-A-Life HOPE will host Dinner of Hope at the Oxford Civic Center at 6:00 pm. You can plan to join them for a night of celebration. Visit savalifecalhouncounty.org/doh2022 for more information on how to attend.
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
Hewitt-Trussville middle, high school students suspended after threatening schools
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hewitt-Trussville middle school and high school student have both been suspended from school after threatening the schools. According to Trussville Police, a middle school student verbally threatened to “shoot the school up.” A student from Hewitt-Trussville High School also stated the same thing. Both students were suspended from school and […]
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to a document outlining the proposal. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater...
Bham Now
Now the News: Electra Film Lab opening soon in Birmingham, Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe under new ownership + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! It’s that time of the week when you get your fix on the latest buzzy Birmingham happenings. Read on to learn more about Electra Film Lab coming soon, Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe’s new ownership and potential relocation, several new openings and more. K...
