myscience.org
Uncertain Futures team nominated for a Manchester Culture Award
Manchester Law Academic on Team Nominated for Manchester Culture Award. The Uncertain Futures team has been nominated for a Manchester Culture Award 2022 in the category of Protection of Equality and Social Justice. The Manchester Culture Awards - which were launched in 2018 and are organised by Manchester City Council - provide an annual opportunity to recognise and showcase the talent, creativity and culture that makes Manchester so unique. The winners will be announced on November 24 at an awards ceremony in Manchester.
myscience.org
Pioneering research into safeguarding young people beyond the family home revealed in new book by Sussex professor
Pioneering new ways for the social care sector to address shortfalls in adolescent safeguarding beyond their family home have been revealed in a new open access book. The book, titled by Safeguarding Young People Beyond the Family Home: Responding to Extra-Familial Risks and Harms , has been co-written by Michelle Lefevre, Professor of Social Work and Social Care at the University of Sussex and Carlene Firmin, Professor of Sociology at Durham University, with support from researchers Nathalie Huegler (Sussex), and Delphine Peace (Durham), as part of an ongoing four-year collaborative project.
myscience.org
Interview with Pablo Jensen, Ecological Transition Project manager
Pablo Jensen was appointed to his new position as of September 1, 2022, for a term of 18 months. Director of research at the CNRS, originally a physicist specializing in nano-sciences, he listened to his curiosity and turned to other disciplines, moving from physics to social sciences: transport economics, complex systems and then to ecological issues, making full use of both his scientific spirit and personal commitment. We were pleased to interview this open-minded and dedicated gentleman.
myscience.org
Devolution a ’necessary step’ towards a better Welsh criminal justice system, academics argue
The pathologies of the Welsh criminal justice system can only be properly addressed by devolving powers to Wales, academics from Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre conclude. In their new book, The Welsh Criminal Justice System, Dr Robert Jones and Professor Richard Wyn Jones draw upon interview evidence, existing academic...
myscience.org
Social media-related insecurity explored
A study in partnership with University of Glasgow, the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), and University of Strathclyde, examined participants’ eye movements as they viewed a range of Instagram images of other women’s faces and bodies, varying in size. Dr Christopher Hand, Senior Lecturer at the...
myscience.org
Six from MIT named American Physical Society Fellows for 2022
APS honors Anna Frebel, Liang Fu, Nuh Gedik, Or Hen, Nuno Loureiro, and Jesse Thaler for research, applications, teaching, and leadership. Six members of the MIT community have been elected fellows of the American Physical Society for 2021. The APS Fellowship Program was created in 1921 for those in the physics community to recognize peers who have contributed to advances in physics through original research, innovative applications, teaching, and leadership. According to the APS, each year no more than one-half of 1 percent of the APS membership, excluding student members, are recognized by their peers for election to the status of fellow.
myscience.org
Anja Spang appointed Professor by special appointment of Symbioses in Evolution
Dr. Anja Spang has been named Professor by special appointment of Symbioses in Evolution at the Faculty of Science at the University of Amsterdam (UvA). The chair was established on behalf of NIOZ Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, one of the nine institutes of NWO-I. Anja Spang is interested...
myscience.org
New report uncovers ’institutional racism’ in the justice system
A new report by experts from The University of Manchester and barrister Keir Monteith KC has raised urgent questions about racial attitudes and practices in the justice system in England and Wales. Although the judiciary wields enormous power over individuals, its operations are alarmingly underscrutinised, and one area that has...
myscience.org
A matter of courage
You’d never guess it, sitting across from the thoughtful-looking woman who has just been appointed dean of the School of Business and Economics. But still waters run deep: Mariëlle Heijltjes is also a flying trapeze artist. And one who doesn’t shy away from a pelican, straddle whip, backend hocks off or layout. "Well, there’s always a safety net," she grins.
myscience.org
Women in high-status positions not trusted by colleagues
Women in high-status, senior positions aren’t trusted by the people they work with, according to a new study from The Australian National University (ANU). Lead author Dr Eun Young Song said this can have a damaging impact on both individuals and organisations. "It’s great to help women move up...
myscience.org
Monash AI expert honoured by Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering
Monash University’s leading artificial intelligence researcher and Faculty of Information Technology Dean Professor Ann Nicholson has been elected as a fellow of the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering (ATSE). ATSE is an independent body of almost 900 eminent Australian scientists and engineers committed to excellence in engineering, technology...
myscience.org
Disclosing Software Vulnerabilities: An Ethical Perspective
Naturally, we want our software and the services that we use to be secure, and this often requires discovering vulnerabilities and taking actions to fix them. But what is the right way to disclose vulnerabilities to vendors and the public?. Many researchers will find themselves in the position of finding...
myscience.org
Researchers shrink brain tumours with gold nanoparticles, develop ’mini brains’ to study psychiatric disorders
Researchers at the University of Toronto are inching closer to realizing a life-saving brain cancer treatment by using gold nanoparticles to make radiation therapy more effective and less toxic for patients. In their battle against glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a rare, fast-growing cancer that begins in the brain, the multidisciplinary team...
myscience.org
£2 million investment to fund new UK research consortium to tackle unprecedented monkeypox outbreak
The UK-s efforts to tackle the monkeypox outbreak will receive a huge boost with the creation of a new research consortium working together to develop better diagnostic tests, identify potential therapies and study vaccine effectiveness and the virus- spread. Bringing together 25 leading researchers and scientists from 12 institutions across...
myscience.org
Finding the perfect match
Legal studies graduate thrives on exploring interests and using her knowledge to help others. When Deema Awad started her undergraduate studies at Waterloo in 2017, she was following in the footsteps of family members as a Planning student. But she soon realized it was important to follow her own passion and build on her strengths. "I wanted to switch into a program that would not only help me excel but continue to spark the passion that I already had," she reflects.
myscience.org
Lethality of air pollution in India may be overestimated
High levels of exposure to air pollution in India have a smaller effect on mortality than previously estimated, according to a study that covered the entire country. The nationwide study - published in Environmental Health Perspectives by Prabhat Jha , a scientist at Unity Health Toronto and a University Professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, as well as his colleagues - linked concentrations of PM2.5 derived from satellite-based measurements of deaths in over 7,400 small areas among seven million people.
myscience.org
UK policing: psychological damage among officers heightened by bad working conditions
Nationwide study of over 12,000 officers suggests rates of trauma-induced disorder Complex PTSD are exacerbated by factors such as too little time and support, and lack of say over working hours. The debilitating psychological misery often caused by trauma exposure isn-t an inevitable part of the difficult job of policing.
myscience.org
Launch of online oral history collection reveals untold story of the BBC
David Attenborough, Esther Rantzen and Harold Wilson are just some of the prominent figures who appear in over 600 hours of recorded interviews from across the BBC, as part of a new project led by academics at the University of Sussex. The online catalogue, made available today, reveals a hidden...
myscience.org
How Does Science Communication Work?
Interview with Ionica Smeets, Nature Marsilius Visiting Professor for Science Communication in the 2022 summer semester. There is no patent recipe for good science communication, says Ionica Smeets. She has a professorship at Leiden University (Netherlands) where she heads the research group on Science Communication and Society. Good science communication starts with the willingness to take responsibility - for your own research and for the impact it has in society. In the interview, Prof. Smeets explains why that is so important.
myscience.org
Reprogrammable materials selectively self-assemble
Researchers created a method for magnetically programming materials to make cubes that are very picky about what they connect with, enabling more-scalable self-assembly. While automated manufacturing is ubiquitous today, it was once a nascent field birthed by inventors such as Oliver Evans, who is credited with creating the first fully automated industrial process, in flour mill he built and gradually automated in the late 1700s. The processes for creating automated structures or machines are still very top-down, requiring humans, factories, or robots to do the assembling and making.
