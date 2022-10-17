Legal studies graduate thrives on exploring interests and using her knowledge to help others. When Deema Awad started her undergraduate studies at Waterloo in 2017, she was following in the footsteps of family members as a Planning student. But she soon realized it was important to follow her own passion and build on her strengths. "I wanted to switch into a program that would not only help me excel but continue to spark the passion that I already had," she reflects.

