Brunswick County, NC

WECT

Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
SURF CITY, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC

NC NAACP formally requests federal government action on sheriff of Columbus County. The NC NAACP has extreme concern about the potential for an increase in voter intimidation problems in Columbus County,” wrote the NC NAACP in the release. Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office

ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Midtown Motel purchased for $8.2 million. City now owns most of this block

The City of Myrtle Beach completed its purchase of the Midtown Motel and its related parcels for $8.2 million. The title is now docked stamped and the sale complete. The intentions of the City of Myrtle Beach are to own the entire square block from Ocean Boulevard on 7th North to 9th North running west to Highway 17 business.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 5:46 a.m. to the area of Green Sea Road and Fair Bluff Highway in Green Sea. A Nissan Sedan was traveling west...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
foxwilmington.com

Leland coat drive to be held for local community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
LELAND, NC
myhorrynews.com

Developer withdraws rezoning request for Carolina Forest golf course

The River Oaks Golf Club will remain a golf course — at least for now. A development company that sought to convert the 18-hole course into a housing development withdrew a rezoning request for the property on Wednesday. It doesn’t mean the course won’t become a residential community — that could still happen under the existing zoning — but the specific 558-home project could not be built without a zoning change.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman with selling methamphetamine on Monday, October 17. “The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit along with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Lewis Street Bladenboro, NC. After executing the search warrant deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material,” claimed the BCSO in a release.
BLADENBORO, NC

