Wilmington, NC

WECT

Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

Leland coat drive to be held for local community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
LELAND, NC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman with selling methamphetamine on Monday, October 17. “The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit along with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Lewis Street Bladenboro, NC. After executing the search warrant deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material,” claimed the BCSO in a release.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC
WECT

Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC

Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WILMINGTON, NC

