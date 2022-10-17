Read full article on original website
WECT
Novant Health addresses commissioners’ concerns surrounding NHRMC
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before New Hanover County Commissioners Monday morning to put concerns surrounding the quality of care at NHRMC to rest. One commissioner, in particular, wanted to hear from them after incidents over the summer that led to investigations into the emergency room...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Schools introduces new graduation option, seeks to help students graduate
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools has introduced a new graduation option that seeks to help students receive their diploma. Per NHCS, the Reduced Elective Credit (REC) Diploma Option will allow certain students to graduate and receive a full diploma based on North Carolina’s standards. The...
Small North Carolina town works to move on after mayor’s sudden resignation
PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill has resigned, effective immediately. Hill’s resignation letter was posted Monday on the Pink Hill News Facebook page. He was in his first year as the town’s mayor after serving as a commissioner and as the water and sewer system leader. In the letter, Hill said […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant provides update at New Hanover Commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Since Novant’s partnership with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, there have been numerous complaints from patients, and even staff members about the quality and timeliness of care at Novant’s hospitals. Novant says it is aware of these issues, and provided New Hanover County Commissioners...
whqr.org
In resignation letter, CFCC's Jimmy Hopkins drops legal challenge, says issues at college 'deeply concern' him
Jimmy Hopkins served as a trustee for over 10 years. He was first appointed to the CFCC Board of Trustees by then-Governor Beverly Perdue and then reappointed by New Hanover County. But when he disagreed with college President Jim Morton, who had allegedly kept him out of the loop on...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
WECT
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
foxwilmington.com
Leland coat drive to be held for local community
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WECT
Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction
NC NAACP formally requests federal government action on sheriff of Columbus County. The NC NAACP has extreme concern about the potential for an increase in voter intimidation problems in Columbus County,” wrote the NC NAACP in the release. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Leaders representing Novant Health spoke before...
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro woman arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman with selling methamphetamine on Monday, October 17. “The Bladen County Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit along with the Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at the 100 block of Lewis Street Bladenboro, NC. After executing the search warrant deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material,” claimed the BCSO in a release.
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed
North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
