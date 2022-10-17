We’ve skipped fall and gone straight to winter this morning! Temperatures in South MS have dropped into the 30s. There was a bit chill in the air today! After the sunset, it will turn even colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight! Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs only in the 60s. Here's the latest forecast.

