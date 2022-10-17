ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLOX

Happening Oct. 22: Open car show honoring veterans

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Power restored to traffic lights, businesses in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Some traffic lights and businesses were without power in D’Iberville Thursday morning, but everything is back running smoothly now. Captain Michael Knapp says lights were affected from Auto Mall Parkway to Popps Ferry Road, all the way up to the new Popps Ferry overpass and on Lamey Bridge Road.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

We’ve skipped fall and gone straight to winter this morning! Temperatures in South MS have dropped into the 30s. There was a bit chill in the air today! After the sunset, it will turn even colder. We’ll drop into the low to mid 30s by Wednesday morning. A Freeze Warning will be in effect, and you’ll need to protect people, pets, and plants tonight! Wednesday will be another chilly day with highs only in the 60s. Here's the latest forecast.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

519,000 attended Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. — More than half a million people attended this year's Mississippi State Fair. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said the 11-day event, which wrapped up Sunday, was a success. Gipson said 519,000 attended the fair, which had increased security and its own well water for vendors and livestock.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thisismysouth.com

O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit

O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
CANTON, MS
WLOX

Family demands more mental health resources

MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert on Monday. The MFC is encouraging the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. Over the last few weeks, the state has experienced little to no rainfall. Because of this, the MFC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
Lord Ganesh

Mississippi’s Water Crisis Is Turning Into A State Of Emergency

Congress sent a delegation to investigate the situation in Jackson where citizens are struggling to live without utilities and safe drinking water. The city of Jackson, Mississippi is facing a water crisis that is quickly turning into a state of emergency. The city’s water supply has become contaminated with lead and other toxins, and residents are being advised to use only bottled water for drinking, cooking, and brushing their teeth. This is a major problem for a city that is already struggling with poverty and poor infrastructure.
JACKSON, MS

