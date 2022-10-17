Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools employees say they are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. “Honestly the longer this goes on the harder it is to believe it’s going to be fixed,” said veteran elementary school teacher and Gaston NCAE President Pam Miller.
Rapid growth in York prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees to fund schools
YORK, S.C. — Rapid growth in York, South Carolina, is prompting leaders to discuss implementing impact fees. If approved, building a new home in the area would come with an additional large fee, with the money going toward building new schools to keep up with the growth. At a...
WBTV
Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free. Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow. Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service...
WBTV
Hundreds of customers left without solar panels that don't work
On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 4 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
Woman throws bleach on elderly North Carolina bus driver
Police and medics responded to the 4600 block of Central Avenue; the driver with burns on her face was taken to the hospital once crews arrived.
WBTV
Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – His story went viral on social media, and now a Gaston County man is about to earn a badge. Dennis Peek, a man with special needs who was fired from his job at a Stanley Wendy’s location after more than 20 years of employment, is being made an officer for a day by the Mount Holly Police Department, according to his sister.
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
Meck County to present new plan with goal of ending violence in community
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County leaders are trying a new approach toward ending violence in the county. On Tuesday night, County Manager Dena Diorio will present what she calls “The Way Forward” to county commissioners. Included in the plan are several different approaches on how to address violence...
WBTV
Parent threw bleach at Charlotte elementary school bus driver’s face, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school bus driver is reporting a parent threw bleach at their face. According to the school system, the incident happened Tuesday morning on bus 1701 for Winterfield Elementary School. The district reported nine students were on board at the time and were...
MEDIC: 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting at an arcade in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 reporter Jonathan Lowe was on the scene where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the shooting off South Tryon Street near Remount Road after 7 p.m. MEDIC said...
Listening sessions kick off for search for next CMS superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a new approach to finding its next superintendent. This week, in their first virtual feedback session, district leaders are getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs. Preliminary data shows the top three qualifications people want to...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
'It's out of place' | Matthews residents concerned about possible development on Idlewild Road
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews residents are once again hoping to put a stop to a large development that could be built on Idlewild Road. In 2010, residents along Idlewild Road rallied against plans for a town home and single-family home community off Stallings Road. The proposal was then denied by town council.
WBTV
City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducts new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
WBTV
Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Cold temperatures mean more people are seeking shelter and looking for ways to access power. Another Chance House of Refuge is located at 1818 Kennesaw Drive in north Charlotte and they do it...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
Charlotte firefighter given CFD’s Medal of Valor for actions during shooting
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department has awarded a firefighter with the department’s Medal of Valor for his actions during a shooting in Steele Creek. According to CFD, the medal was awarded for “exhibiting exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save and protect others,” the department said in a news release.
Who are Mecklenburg County’s highest-paid employees?
CHARLOTTE — From sheriffs to attorneys to IT managers, the median annual salary for Mecklenburg County employees is $59,367. But, of the more than 6,000 people who work for the county, over 450 are bringing home six figures. County Manager Dena Diorio is Mecklenburg’s highest-paid executive, with an annual...
