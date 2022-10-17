Read full article on original website
WBTV
Deputies investigating alleged obscene material dissemination by Burke County daycare employee
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee, according to a press release sent to media Thursday afternoon. The incident allegedly happened on Oct. 10 at Salem Elementary School. The employee worked for...
WBTV
City of Concord pursuing National Register of Historic Places designation for Logan Community
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is continuing efforts to achieve a National Historic District designation for the Logan Community, a historically rich neighborhood and one of the largest African American communities in the city. Community members are invited to share photographs, yearbooks, documents, and stories that can help inform the National Register nomination process. Citizens can share their memories and photographs at a community meeting on October 25 at 4 p.m. at the Logan Multi-Purpose Center or by submitting materials online.
Crop of new Lincoln County teachers returned home to impact the next generation
The school district has 16 first-year instructors who grew up in the county and returned in 2022 to make an impact.
Parent threw bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, school district says
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
WBTV
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. While restaurants have now reopened to full capacity, another antagonist has emerged to threaten business and keep doors open. South Piedmont Community College...
WBTV
City of Salisbury Youth Council inducts new members
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Youth Council (SYC) inducts new members during its Member Induction & Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The Salisbury Youth Council is a service-oriented organization aimed to enhance and build a more positive community. SYC members, who are in grades ninth through 12th, serve the community at large, attain leadership skills and participate in programs and community service projects.
cn2.com
2022 Rock Hill School District Candidates
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Our school board recognizes that public support and open lines of communication are vital to a successful educational environment for students and employees. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on the decisions which affect students and teachers, to let board members know opinions on important issues, and to attend board meetings whenever possible.” Rock Hill School Board.
WBTV
Medal of valor awarded to Charlotte firefighter for exceptional courage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CITY OF CHARLOTTE) - A Charlotte firefighter has been awarded the Charlotte Fire Department’s Medal of Valor for exhibiting exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save and protect others during an active gun shooting incident. Firefighter Michael Cunningham received the medal from Charlotte...
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
WBTV
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s new project in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Work got underway in earnest Thursday morning on a special project in west Charlotte that leaders hope will have a positive impact on the area’s housing crisis. The future housing development called The Meadows at Plato Price is part of a partnership involving the City...
WBTV
Apply now: Mecklenburg County offering free support for local small business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Small business owners have an opportunity to get specialized training for free. Mecklenburg County is recruiting for two programs: Business LaunchPad and Get Up and Grow. Business LaunchPad is a five-month program that offers participants access to subject-matter experts, business development resources, and in-kind professional service...
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
WBTV
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Schools employees say they are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. “Honestly the longer this goes on the harder it is to believe it’s going to be fixed,” said veteran elementary school teacher and Gaston NCAE President Pam Miller.
Developer’s plan for 1,000-plus homes in region runs into opposition
LANCASTER COUNTY , S.C. — A rezoning request for a large property in Lancaster County has been recommended for denial by the planning commission. On Tuesday, the commission voted against a recommendation for approval of a rezoning request for 780.4 acres off Van Wyck Road. It also recommended denial of an accompanying development agreement for the property.
WBTV
Crash involving CATS bus injures several
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus in uptown Charlotte overnight. The crash happened just after 12 a.m. in the area of South Church Street and West Fourth Street. Medic confirmed four people were taken to the hospital...
WBTV
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month. A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.
More than a dozen involved in fight at North Carolina high school football homecoming game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fight that broke out between over a dozen people Friday night at a Charlotte high school football game resulted in two arrests, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Saturday. District leaders said at about 9:15 p.m. during the high school football contest between Olympic and South Meck, a fight broke out […]
WBTV
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as the new Planning Director. Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the full-time position. Harrisburg’s Town Manager, Rob Donham, shared, “We are very excited to add Zac to our team here in...
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
WBTV
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night. Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community. The person who died was pinned...
