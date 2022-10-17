Arizona governor’s race spotlights contrasting styles of a Democrat who won’t debate and a Republican eager to take the stage

Read full article on original website
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
CNN — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in “ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic” – warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema: I ‘fully expect’ fellow Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly to win reelection
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn’t shying away from predicting fellow Democrat Mark Kelly will retain his seat in the upcoming midterm election. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday she thinks it will be Kelly — not Republican challenger Blake Masters — who will win the Nov. 8 election.
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.
Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
MSNBC
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock rakes in $26.3M as GOP challenger Herschel Walker falls behind
Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) reelection campaign has turned into a fundraising juggernaut, picking up $26.3 million in the last three months as Election Day nears and control of the Senate hangs in the balance. Warnock's campaign said Monday that it had collected money from more than 340,000 donors from July...
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says Democrats expect to lose House, Senate is 'race to watch'
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained Tuesday that many Democrats, with the notable exception of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), expect to lose the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. Further, she says the Senate is the "race to watch" in several states with close matchups.
How Far Would a Republican Majority Go?
In 2011, the new House Republican majority, egged on by Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy and led by radical Tea Party rightists such as Jason Chaffetz, brought the U.S. to the brink of a default. The disaster was headed off by a last-minute compromise between Speaker John Boehner, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and President Barack Obama. A breach of the debt ceiling, meaning the loss of the full faith and credit of the United States, would have been catastrophic. But Chaffetz and many of his colleagues were more than willing to make that happen. In the aftermath, Chaffetz said, “We weren’t kidding around. We would have taken it down.”
Hobbs Loses Lead Over GOP's Kari Lake Amid Repeated Refusals to Debate
A new poll found that the Trump-endorsed Lake has an almost 3-point lead over the Democratic secretary of state in the Arizona gubernatorial race.
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrows, as the Arizona governor’s race also tightens. In addition, a larger share of Republicans than Democrats is more enthused to vote this year. That’s according to the latest Fox News survey of Arizona registered voters, released Thursday....
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker discusses why he flashed a badge during Friday's debate
Races tighten across the country barely three weeks out from election day. In Georgia, early voting begins tomorrow, and republicans hope to win back the majority. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke exclusively with NBC News’ Kristen Welker about why he flashed a badge during Friday’s debate, and whether he’s pretending to be a police officer.Oct. 16, 2022.
Nevada GOP Secretary of State Candidate Promises to Make Trump President in 2024
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. At a rally for Nevada Republican candidates on Saturday, Republican nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.
A slate of races now lean Republican in our latest forecast update
Ten races out of 12 are moving toward Republicans in the latest round of updates.
Washington Examiner
GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election
Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
The Republicans All-In on Trump in the Primaries Who Have Now Changed Tune
Running in a crowded primary field for governor in Wisconsin earlier this year, Tim Michels—a prominent businessman and a several-time Republican candidate for a number of seats in the state—adopted a perspective once shared by some GOP candidates following the 2020 election: that widespread and systemic fraud handed that year's victory to Joe Biden.
Utah candidates spar over Trump in a close and unusual Senate race
Evan McMullin, an independent who has pledged not to caucus with either party if he wins, and Sen. Mike Lee, the Republican incumbent, clashed over autonomy and partisanship in their debate.
Why the battle for the soul of ‘character conservatives’ in these midterms may center on Utah
Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is seeking reelection in Utah – a typically uneventful undertaking for an incumbent Republican in a state that hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1977. But he faces a unique challenger: Evan McMullin. The former CIA operative, investment banker and Republican policy adviser left the GOP in 2016 because of Donald […] The post Why the battle for the soul of ‘character conservatives’ in these midterms may center on Utah appeared first on Nevada Current.
