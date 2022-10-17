When looking for a used car at a local dealership, quality service, affordable prices, and friendly faces are all a must. This trifecta is exactly what Dan Uthe and his wife Cindy have brought to Madison with Lake Herman Auto Sales for 44 years. “Providing for the people is my passion, and I’m going to stay in it until I can’t,” said Uthe, “I still feel the same drive today as when we first started.”

MADISON, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO