Madison Daily Leader
Thomas Leisinger
Thomas Leisinger, age 83, of Hartford, formerly of Wentworth, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Leisinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madison Daily Leader
Phyllis Wulff Olson
Phyllis Olson (Wulff) died on Oct. 3, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born and raised in Madison and had been a resident of Kingman, AZ, since 1990. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Bill) Bryson and Suzanne (Ray) Williams, both of Kingman; and sons Jerry (Georgia) Olson of Petaluma, CA, and Brian (Michelle) Olson of Coeur d’Alene, ID. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren and 8 great great-grandchildren. Her husband, Phillip, preceded her in death in 2011.
Madison Daily Leader
Georgette "Joanne" Cable
Georgette “Joanne” Cable, 94, former Rutland and Chester resident, died on Sept. 24, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Georgette Cable as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Madison Daily Leader
Karl Mundt Oral Interpretation Tournament is Saturday
The 39th annual Karl E. Mundt Dakota Invitational Oral Interpretation Tournament will be held on Saturday at Dakota State University in Madison. More than 200 competitors from 20 schools will be participating. The students will compete in three rounds in the morning and final rounds in the afternoon. Students perform in various categories including poetry, oratory, humor, storytelling, drama, duet and reader’s theatre.
Madison Daily Leader
Dan and Cindy Uthe celebrate 44 years of Lake Herman Auto Sales
When looking for a used car at a local dealership, quality service, affordable prices, and friendly faces are all a must. This trifecta is exactly what Dan Uthe and his wife Cindy have brought to Madison with Lake Herman Auto Sales for 44 years. “Providing for the people is my passion, and I’m going to stay in it until I can’t,” said Uthe, “I still feel the same drive today as when we first started.”
Madison Daily Leader
DSU surpasses $250,000 goal on Day of Giving
The Dakota State University Foundation raised $288,438 during last month’s Day of Giving, which raised scholarship dollars for DSU students. There were 1,364 donors from 50 states and four countries who supported 28 areas at DSU.
Madison Daily Leader
Museum to offer spine-tingling adventure
Tom Jones is at ease in his office in the basement of Beadle Hall on the Dakota State University campus – despite having spine-tingling footage of strange phenomena recorded in the historic building. “I would say there’s something going on in this building,” he calmly observed.
Madison Daily Leader
Prep Sports Roundup: Bulldogs fall to Dell Rapids 3-1
The Madison Bulldogs fell to Dell Rapids 3-1 in high school volleyball at Madison on Tuesday. Dell Rapids won the first set 25-16. Madison took the second set 25-14 to even the match at 1-1. Dell Rapids won the third set 25-18 and then the fourth set 25-22 to pick up the 3-1 match victory.
Madison Daily Leader
Staff and students at Chester Elementary School come together to Think Pink
According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. While this statistic may be frightening, it points to the necessity for quality communication regarding this condition. This communication coupled with community outreach is exactly what Chester Elementary School’s Think Pink event is all about.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison Public Library offers new gathering space
The Madison Public Library works to provide access to dynamic collections, but that dynamism isn’t limited to building the collection. Staff brings that same energy to ensuring the library serves the community well. Recently, systems librarian Melanie Argo spearheaded a project which resulted in a new look in one...
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: Expansions bode well for Madison’s economy
Recent groundbreaking events at two local manufacturing companies bode well for the future of that sector in Madison. Global Polymer and Manitou Group Gehl both are in the midst of facility expansions within the city limits, with equipment upgrades part of the equation.
Madison Daily Leader
ICAP’s Head Start program teams up with police department for self-defense class
Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program enlisted the help of Madison police officer Steve Flanagan for a self-defense class last month to teach families ways to protect themselves. The event took place at the ICAP facility and featured hands-on demonstrations as well as instruction on self-defense laws in...
Madison Daily Leader
Chief deputy expresses interest in serving as Lake County sheriff
Lake County commissioners reviewed a single letter indicating interest in serving as Lake County sheriff on Tuesday morning when they held a regular meeting. In September, commissioners learned Sheriff Tim Walburg intended to retire in early January. Chief Deputy Sarina Talich submitted a resume which listed her professional qualifications, community...
Madison Daily Leader
Two petitions filed for ORR school board election
Fewer than 10 days remain in the period allotted to file petitions for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board election, and only two petitions have been filed. Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick reported that Jessica Anderson from Rutland has filed a petition for the 3-year position representing the Rutland area, and Lance Hageman from the Oldham/Ramona School District has filed a petition for the one-year at-large position.
Madison Daily Leader
City Commissioners approve long range plan for electrical system
Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting featured a variety of business, including the approval of a 10-year, long-range plan for updating the city’s electrical systems. The project will be handled by DGR Engineering and comes with important upgrades to transmission lines, feeder conversions and substations.
