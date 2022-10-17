Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Harold Jeseritz
The funeral service for Harold Jeseritz, 95, of Hutchinson, formerly of Wood Lake, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
myklgr.com
Eugene Terra
Eugene Terra, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Springfield. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Eugene Anthony Terra...
myklgr.com
Andrew “Andy” Marriott
Andrew “Andy” Marriott, age 62 of Morgan, passed away due to complications of heart failure on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Centra Care – St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Patrick Ryan
Patrick Kenneth Ryan was born on November 23, 1938 to Clarence and Josephine (Shore) Ryan in Bird Island, MN. He attended Catholic school in Bird Island. On September 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Sharon Zumwinkle in Olivia, MN. They made their home in Olivia and their marriage was blessed with two children, Douglas and Debra. Pat worked as a carpenter for many years building houses, pole barns, and doing various interior finishing jobs on buildings and houses. He was a kid at heart. Being around people laughing and acting silly brought him much joy. He loved teasing his family and was always a good sport when they teased him back. Pat endured many health issues throughout the years but he was tough and resilient, some would say he had nine lives. He was always on the go, he spent many hours tinkering and building in his shop. He liked watching Youtube videos of different people’s collections as he had a large coin and toy collection of his own. Pat will be remembered for being a kind and charming fellow that attended all of the community events that he was able to.
myklgr.com
Einer “Jim” Nelsen
Visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Sundown Lutheran Church, Sundown Township, Redwood County, MN. Service will be held at the church on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Pastor Tim Mason. Interment will be at...
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls blood drives get new coordinator
The Red Cross collected two things when the Bloodmobile made its October visit to the Redwood Area Community Center: 210 units of blood to help those in need, and a new area blood drive coordinator. At the end of Tuesday, Heather Smith turned over her Blood Program Leader responsibilities to...
myklgr.com
Olivia man injured in Renville County farm equipment-related collision Sunday
An Olivia man was injured in a farm equipment-related accident in Renville County Sunday. On Oct. 16, at 8:25 pm, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Renville County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, eight miles north of Olivia.
myklgr.com
Renville County Receives $15,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant
Renville County will use a $15,000 Blandin Foundation Leadership Boost Grant to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the county. Leadership Boost Grants were launched to encourage Minnesotans living in rural and Tribal communities to be visionary and creative as they move their communities forward after two years of snowballing challenges.
myklgr.com
Two Appleton residents injured in Renville County collision Tuesday
Two residents of Appleton were injured when their vehicle collided with another in Renville County Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 18, Harry Edward McCroy, age 70, was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Highway 4. At the intersection with Highway 19 near Fairfax, the EcoSport collided with a westbound Peterbilt semi-truck being driven by Frank Mark Yost, age 48, of Lafayette.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Sept. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022
Dominick Adam Alvarado, St. Cloud: misdemeanor drivers licenses – operate motor vehicle after license suspension / revocation / cancellation, fees and fines $285. Winterhawk Leonard Oldrock, Redwood Falls: gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree, local confinement 365 days, credit for time served 114 days, fees and fines $385.
myklgr.com
Two injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday morning
Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday morning. On Oct. 18, at 6:36 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle head-on crash on County Road 23, about a half mile west of 45th Street SE. Responding deputies...
myklgr.com
Fall Cleanup in Redwood Falls scheduled for week of Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
During this week, residents may place leaves and garden waste in the street for pick up. To assist with the cleanup, residents are asked to place their leaves and garden waste in a wind-row one foot from the curb (no bags or containers) and are asked not to rake leaves into the street ahead of the scheduled day.
myklgr.com
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Oct. 18 Redwood City Council meeting
Audience Participation (10-minute time limit for items not on the agenda) Resolution Accepting Donation for Library Landscaping Improvements – Resolution #59 B. Declare Fire Truck Surplus Property and Authorize Sale. Redwood Electric Cooperative Service Territory Agreement. Resolution Designating Annual Poling Place – Resolution #60. Engineering Services for Phosphorus...
myklgr.com
Second half of Redwood County property taxes due Oct. 17
Payments sent in by mail must be POSTMARKED no later than October 17, 2022. Payments made online must be DATED no later than October 17, 2022. To make an online payment, visit our website at www.redwoodcounty-mn.us,. then look for the Redwood County Tax Parcel Information link. Penalty will be imposed...
Comments / 0