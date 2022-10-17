Patrick Kenneth Ryan was born on November 23, 1938 to Clarence and Josephine (Shore) Ryan in Bird Island, MN. He attended Catholic school in Bird Island. On September 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Sharon Zumwinkle in Olivia, MN. They made their home in Olivia and their marriage was blessed with two children, Douglas and Debra. Pat worked as a carpenter for many years building houses, pole barns, and doing various interior finishing jobs on buildings and houses. He was a kid at heart. Being around people laughing and acting silly brought him much joy. He loved teasing his family and was always a good sport when they teased him back. Pat endured many health issues throughout the years but he was tough and resilient, some would say he had nine lives. He was always on the go, he spent many hours tinkering and building in his shop. He liked watching Youtube videos of different people’s collections as he had a large coin and toy collection of his own. Pat will be remembered for being a kind and charming fellow that attended all of the community events that he was able to.

OLIVIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO