kpq.com
Aquatic Center Discussions Continue as Stakeholders Focus on the Final Vision
Senator Brad Hawkins met with multiple local government agencies and stakeholders to discuss progress made on his proposed Regional Aquatic Center. On Oct. 19, Hawkins held the second stakeholder meeting at the Confluence Technology Center. This project would be built on 283 acres on a site dubbed “Wenatchi Landing,” located...
lbmjournal.com
TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington
Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
kpq.com
Motorhome Lost in Fire on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee
A motorhome was fully engulfed in flames on Millerdale Avenue in Wenatchee Thursday. At around 9:45 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire responded to a call of a motorhome on fire at a private residence on the 1500 block of Millerdale Avenue. Apparently it started when the 911 caller was fixing the...
kpq.com
Coats for Kids
It's that time again for us at Townsquare Media to team up with our friends at Apple Valley Honda, the Wenatchee World, and France & Co. for our annual Coats for Kids! And this time, we really need your help to collect new and/or gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarfs, of all sizes for boys and girls in the Wenatchee Valley. Serve Wenatchee will be joining us this Saturday from 10am-2pm at the Albertson's parking lot in Wenatchee, right next to Applebee's taking your donations and sorting them on location for the kids in need. Plus, we will be accepting your cash donations, if that's on your heart.
kpq.com
32nd Annual Make A Difference Day Arrives Saturday
The 32nd annual Make A Difference Day (MKDD) is happening this Saturday (October 22) in the Wenatchee Valley. The occasion is designed to encourage people to give back to their community by doing something that beautifies and improves its surroundings or helps those who also call it home. MKDD projects...
kpq.com
Incumbent Douglas PUD Commissioner Concerned About Large-Load Users
Aaron Viebrock is running for re-election as Douglas County Public Utility District Commissioner 3. Viebrock began serving his first term with the board of commissioners in 2017 and is the current board president. The Waterville native says he's seeking a second term on the board after being initially encouraged to...
ncwlife.com
Climber rescued off Mount Stuart
An injured climber had to be rescued Sunday off the West Ridge of Mount Stuart. Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management said about 9 a.m. the 28-year-old Seattle man fell about 10 to 12 feet, suffering a possible broken arm and was unable to climb back down. An...
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Health Board Bans Discussion On COVID Vaccine
The Chelan Douglas Health Board will no longer allow discussion about COVID-19 vaccines at its meetings unless the topic is on the board's agenda in advance. The board passed a motion by member Jerrilea Crawford to adopt the restriction at this week's meeting. Crawford made her motion after fellow board...
nbcrightnow.com
Hiker pinned under massive boulder near Wenatchee
Hiker pinned under refrigerator-sized boulder rescued. A Montana resident hiking in Washington state was rescued after he became trapped under a refrigerator-sized boulder. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett says 28-year-old Ben Delahunty was hiking this week south of Leavenworth in the Cascade Mountains when a boulder he was relaxing on slid down a cliff. The boulder was stopped by a tree, pinning Delahunty's wrist and legs. The sheriff says getting rescuers and equipment capable of moving the boulder to the area was challenging because he was a several-hour hike from the trailhead. Helicopters were used to shuttle rescuers and equipment to move the boulder. Hours later Delahunty was freed and taken to a hospital with significant leg injuries.
kpq.com
Department of Natural Resources to Burn 11 Acres in Chelan County
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be burning 11 acres within Chelan County projected to begin on Thursday. This prescribed burning operation is geared towards supporting rare plant populations at the Camas Meadows Natural Area Preserve, specifically the Wenatchee Mountains checkermallow and Wenatchee larkspur. This burn is also part...
Movers use furniture straps to hoist woman in crisis to safety on Chelan County bridge
SEATTLE — A truck driver and two movers jumped into action and may have saved a woman’s life on a bridge in Chelan County. Esteban Torralba and Reney Peñalosa are two movers with Full House Movers in Auburn who were on their way to an early morning gig near Republic, Washington on Oct. 11.
kpq.com
Smoke In Wenatchee Valley To Leave With Big Weather Change
There's more smoke in the forecast for the next two days in the Wenatchee Valley, but a big change is on the way. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolf says the first snow storm of the fall will hit the Cascades by Friday, which will be a game changer for the entire area.
kpq.com
Chelan Co. Sheriff Aiming for Fourth Term
Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is running for re-election on the November ballot. Burnett was first elected to the position in 2010 and is seeking a fourth term as the county’s top law enforcement officer. The 55-year-old Republican says he considered not making a run for the post again...
kpq.com
Chelan County Planning To Install On Site Water Tanks For Wildfires
Chelan County is looking to place as many as 22 water tanks at locations in the county where there are no fire hydrants in an effort to boost response to wildfires. The water tanks would actually be converted shipping containers originally used to store freight on cargo ships. Chelan County...
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg School District issues vote of no confidence for superintendent
The Ellensburg School District issued a no confidence vote concerning superintendent, Jinger Haberer. The concern arose due to several major points that were presented by the Ellensburg Education Association (EEA) in late September. The concerns included school day start time and school day end times, attendance zones and confusion with the maximum amount of paper copies teachers can make for their classroom.
ifiberone.com
Rescuers who helped save hiker pinned by boulder in Chelan County featured on Good Morning America
A harrowing helicopter rescue that battled battering winds while freeing a hiker who was pinned underneath a refrigerator-sized boulder in Chelan County is getting nationwide attention after it was featured on ABC's Good Morning America. Chelan County Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Emergency Management, Chelan County Mountain Rescue's Vern Nelson Jr. and Clint Webley of Wenatchee Valley Fire and Rescue were interviewed on the primetime morning show.
kpq.com
Challenger for Chelan Co. Sheriff says Morale & Turnover Big Concerns
Mike Morrison is a candidate for Chelan County Sheriff. The 42-year-old Republican is a native of Lacey who has spent 16 years in law enforcement, including the last eight as a deputy with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. He has also served as president of the Chelan County Deputy...
What’s Being Built by Costco in Union Gap?
In the WTF Just Happened in Yakima? Facebook group, group member Annie Jones asked "Anyone know what they are building in front of McKinney’s Glass by Costco?" I have driven by Costco & McKinney many times, and honestly, never really paid attention. After I saw the question, I asked my wife. She being more observant, knew they were building something, but like Annie, didn't exactly know what. So I went down the rabbit hole of the comments, to see what the people thought, or even knew.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Police Find Suspect Through Community Outreach
The East Wenatchee Police Department was able to find a vehicle prowling suspect through community support Thursday. On Tuesday morning, the caller reported their tools missing after they returned to their car at Eastmont Lanes Monday night. On Wednesday, East Wenatchee Police asked the community to help officers locate a...
Wenatchee, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
