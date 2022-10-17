It's that time again for us at Townsquare Media to team up with our friends at Apple Valley Honda, the Wenatchee World, and France & Co. for our annual Coats for Kids! And this time, we really need your help to collect new and/or gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarfs, of all sizes for boys and girls in the Wenatchee Valley. Serve Wenatchee will be joining us this Saturday from 10am-2pm at the Albertson's parking lot in Wenatchee, right next to Applebee's taking your donations and sorting them on location for the kids in need. Plus, we will be accepting your cash donations, if that's on your heart.

