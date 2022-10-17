ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest

You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Breaking down the Iowa gubernatorial debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa made history with Monday's gubernatorial debate on PBS: It was the first debate in Iowa to feature two female candidates running for governor. Despite being two women, however, candidates for governor Kim Reynolds and Deidre DeJear had polar opposite opinions on several topics. Two of...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Early voting begins in Iowa

Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis took advantage of early voting to cast her ballot on Wednesday afternoon in Cedar Rapids. Mobile home park development draws concern from nearby residents of same owner. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tenants of the Western Hills mobile home park in Coralville say their rent keeps...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

(Des Monies) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear outlined diverging paths on taxes and carbon pipelines during their debate last (Monday) night on Iowa PBS -- their only debate of the campaign. Reynolds said eminent domain should be a last resort for pipelines that would ship carbon out of Iowa ethanol plants and she supports current rules for how developers may get authority to seize property along the pipeline routes from unwilling landowners. Reynolds said over half of Iowa's corn crop goes to ethanol plants and if Iowa loses that industry, that would have a tremendous impact on farmers. DeJear said she opposes the use of eminent domain for the pipelines because landowners put their blood, sweat and tears into their land. DeJear said most Iowans eventually will get just 50 bucks a month from the tax cuts the governor signed into law in March. Reynolds said that matters to working families who are dealing with increased living expenses.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds and challenger Deidre DeJear debate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first and last time, the two candidates to lead the state of Iowa debated. Deidre DeJear is hoping for an upset in unseating the current governor, Kim Reynolds. DeJear is the Democratic candidate, Reynolds is the Republican. Taxes, public dollars for private K...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Advocates for gun safety speak out against Iowa Amendment 1

Mobile home park development draws concern from nearby residents of same owner. Tenants of the Western Hills mobile home park in Coralville say their rent keeps increasing but they're not seeing promised improvements. Updated: 1 hour ago. Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis took advantage of early voting to cast her...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Early voting starts in Iowa Wednesday

Iowa father and son high school football coaches find success, rely on each other. Butch Pedersen and his West Branch Bears have dominated, and so has his son Lance as the head coach of the undefeated Mount Vernon Mustangs. The two coaches are a combined 16-0. A look back at...
IOWA STATE
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

CRCSD approves consulting firm for superintendent search

The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 3 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Gov. Reynolds across a variety of policy positions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Democrats have continually attacked Iowa Republicans for their positions on public education funding, abortion and healthcare for years. Iowa Candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) talks about all those issues in her first advertisement on TV9, which attacks her opponent Gov. Kim Reynolds. Source:...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season

The debate planned for Tuesday night between Iowa Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis has been canceled. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for loan forgiveness program. Updated: 4 hours ago. Students with federal loan debt can now apply for the president's loan forgiveness...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in gubernatorial race

Show You Care: A place for men to recover from substance abuse issues. The Safe Place Foundation is a non-profit in Cedar Rapids that's helped homeless men recovering from substance abuse for decades. Friends help out Waterloo woman with breast cancer who had coordinated charity efforts. Updated: 6 hours ago.
IOWA STATE

