NBA

NBA rosters feature 120 international players from 40 countries

NEW YORK — The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that 120 international players from 40 countries and six continents are on opening-night rosters for the 2022-23 season, including a record number of players from Canada (22) and Australia (10) and a record-tying five players from Nigeria. This marks the first time that opening-night rosters have at least 120 international players in consecutive seasons and the ninth straight season that opening-night rosters feature at least 100 international players. All 30 NBA teams feature at least one international player.
FanSided

The Whiteboard: 7 unexpected predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season

From MVP, to the scoring title, to the NBA Champion, we’re predicting that this is the perfect season to expect the unexpected. After a wild NBA offseason, it feels like anything is possible this year. From wide-open awards races to unprecedented parity in the title hunt here are a few predictions for unexpected happenings this year.
Bleacher Report

NBA Twitter Hyped for 'Absurd' Zion Williamson After Dominant Opener vs. Nets

NBA rims beware—Zion Williamson is back. And not a rusty, out-of-sorts Zion, either. Despite missing all of last season, Williamson returned on Wednesday night like he was shot out of a cannon, scoring 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the New Orleans Pelicans' comfortable 130-108 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Shams: Kyrie Irving Set Up Nets Team Dinner; Served as Bonding Experience

After a tumultuous offseason, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly made an effort to bring his team closer together. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Irving "set up a team dinner for the entire Nets roster" on Oct. 8 that was also attended by "other franchise officials" to serve as a "team bonding experience."
BROOKLYN, NY
WegENT

How Much Does It Cost to Attend an NBA Game in 2022-23?

No professional sports league boasts the individual star power of the NBA. It’s part of the reason we love NBA betting each night of the season. From LeBron to Steph to Giannis, KD, Kyrie, Joker, and Luka – people around the globe know these players by their first names and nicknames.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Season Predictions for NBA's Top Stars In Contract Years

Few NBA players suffer from a shortage of motivation. Merely gaining entry into to a 450-person league in a world populated by 8 billion people requires an inherent, borderline pathological competitiveness. If you aren't internally driven, you're never going to make it. Add to that the day-to-day friction that comes...
Bleacher Report

Celtics' Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: I Could've Cracked His Head Open, But I Didn't

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a small dust-up early in the third quarter of the C's' 126-117 season-opening win on Tuesday. Smart and Embiid getting chippy 👀🍿 <a href="https://t.co/xkTEFj2NgU">pic.twitter.com/xkTEFj2NgU</a>. NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA. Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Ankle Injury Was 'Worst I've Ever Had'; Tried to Hide It

The ankle injury Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving suffered in the 2021 NBA playoffs was much more significant than anybody knew at the time. In an interview with Stadium's Shams Charania, the seven-time All-Star said (around the five-minute mark) it was "by far the worst ankle injury I've ever had" and that he initially thought the ankle was broken. He added he "did my best to hide it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Ja vs. Warriors, Ben Simmons vs. 76ers and the Best Star-Team Rivalries Right Now

Potentially medium-warm take: Rivalries in the NBA that don't have everything—or, sometimes, even anything—to do with actual basketball are good and fun and we should root for more of them. Anecdotally, it feels like there is an onrush of "Detrimental coverage, much?" whenever the focus shifts from breaking...

