Trout Funeral Home & Crematory is hosting a coat drive to collect clean gently worn or new coats between October 24, 2022 and November 18, 2022, during normal business hours 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at 505 W. Grand Ave. Area residents are invited to make a difference in our local community by donating to the coat drive and helping Trout Funeral Home reach their goal of collecting 100 coats and 250.00 dollars.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO