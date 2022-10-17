Read full article on original website
Trout Funeral Home & Crematory Hosting Coat Drive
Trout Funeral Home & Crematory is hosting a coat drive to collect clean gently worn or new coats between October 24, 2022 and November 18, 2022, during normal business hours 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at 505 W. Grand Ave. Area residents are invited to make a difference in our local community by donating to the coat drive and helping Trout Funeral Home reach their goal of collecting 100 coats and 250.00 dollars.
Obituary for Benjamin Waters, Jr.
July 17, 1948 ~ October 19, 2022 (age 74) Benjamin Waters, Jr. of Ponca City, Oklahoma passed away on Oct 19, 2022. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here. VISITATION. Friday October 21, 2022 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Ponca Cultural Center.
Obituary for Raymond Waller
Raymond Dale Waller of Ponca City, died Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022. Raymond Dale Waller was born April 3rd, 1936, in High Point, North Carolina. He was the first born to Forrest and Katherine (Wolz) Waller. At a young age, the family moved to Ponca City and settled at the homestead in the Osage.
Obituary for Shadrach Buffalohead
January 5, 1983 ~ October 16, 2022 (age 39) Shadrach Buffalohead, 39, beloved brother and uncle, was called to his eternal resting place on October 16, 2022. He entered this world on January 5, 1983 in Pawnee, Oklahoma born to Chauncey Ray and Grace Buffalohead. He attended Ponca City Schools. In his spare time, Shadrach enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, as well as working out and drawing.
