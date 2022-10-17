Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis star and presenter Sue Barker weighs in on GOAT debate - "The role model he was to kids and his popularity around the world is second to none
Longtime BBC reporter Sue Barker shared her thoughts on the GOAT debate admitting that she enjoyed watching Federer the most. Barker has covered Wimbledon for many years and got the same all the greatest moments the event offered from close up. She watched every year as some of the best like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic battled it out on the green grass of SW19.
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
BBC
WTA Finals: Coco Gauff becomes youngest player since 2005 to qualify
Coco Gauff has become the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles. The 18-year-old has also achieved the rare feat of qualifying for the season-ending finals in both singles and doubles, with partner Jessica Pegula. Gauff and Pegula will be the first...
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
Mike Tyson almost beat Michael Jordan up at a birthday party in 1988 over a woman.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff achieves career milestone with new WTA Ranking
American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has had the best season of her career on the WTA circuit this year, and the 18-year old continues to add accolades to what could be a distinguished career. Gauff, who recently reached a WTA Ranking career-high of World No.8, moved a spot higher to...
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
tennisuptodate.com
Mischa Zverev on Nadal's changes due to fatherhood: "Tennis or family? It’s not easy to combine the two. For me, family has always come first"
Rafael Nadal recently became a father and Mischa Zverev is sure he will need to change how he approaches tennis. Rafael Nadal recently became a father for the first time in his life and the Spaniard will certainly experience quite a change in his perspective. So far his career has been one of his many priorities in life but all of that becomes secondary now.
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
Look: Alex Morgan Sends Clear Message About Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner has received significant backing from the sports world as she remains in prison in Russia. Before yesterday's San Diego Wave FC game, women's soccer star Alex Morgan let the world know exactly where she stands in regards to supporting Griner. Morgan arrived at the game wearing a shirt...
Yardbarker
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas makes history by becoming the first female player to retain the women's Ballon d'Or... with England and Arsenal star Beth Mead coming in second
Beth Mead was pipped to the women's Ballon d'Or by Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who became the first female player to win the award back-to-back. Arsenal winger Mead came second in the voting while Chelsea's Sam Kerr came third. Mead was named player of the tournament at the Women's Euros...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
Yardbarker
Mischa Zverev questions how Nadal will handle tennis and family - "It's not easy to combine both"
Long-time father Mischa Zverev knows how tricky it is to combine tennis and family in light of Nadal becoming a father recently. For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal recently became a parent, joining a long list of his peers who have already experienced it. Murray, Djokovic, and his closest friend Roger Federer have all been fathers for a considerable amount of time.
tennisuptodate.com
"The plan right now is to play every week" - Auger-Aliassime on his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed he is doing everything in his power to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. And as the Canadian claimed his second title of the season at the UniCredit Firenze Open last week he strengthened those chances. The 22-year-old defeated JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 event. In doing so he moved ahead of Taylor Fritz to seventh in the points race to qualify for the Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Suarez-Navarro on Federer legacy: "To say that he is the best ever is complicated"
In a recent interview with AS, Carla Suarez Navarro touched upon Federer and his legacy after his retirement recently. Roger Federer retired from tennis recently and fellow former player Carla Suarez Navarro talked about him in an interview with AS. The Spaniard explained that Federer will always be beloved universally by any sports fan:
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
tennisuptodate.com
First public appearance since retirement confirmed for Federer, set to head to Japan
¸Roger Federer will make his first public appearance after his retirement in Japan taking part in a UNIQLO event. Federer became a global brand ambassador for UNIQLO when he switched to the company some time ago. A special event in his honour called "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will be hosted in Japan within the company headquarters.
Comments / 0