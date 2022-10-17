ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards  Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert  Nathan Knight  Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin  Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr.  Jaylen Nowell  Eric Paschall Taurean Prince  Naz Reid  Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell  Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A wild offseason is behind us. The rosters are set. It's time to hit the floor for the start of the 2022-23 NBA regular season. The league will kick off a new campaign on Tuesday with what should be an entertaining doubleheader. The 76ers will travel to Boston to face the Celtics at the TD Garden, and the Lakers will battle the defending champion Warriors at the Chase Center.
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 11.5 Rebounds vs. 76ers. The Milwaukee...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 23 points and 15 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, and the Timberwolves recovered to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108 on Wednesday in the season opener. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points and Jaden McDaniels added 19 points for the Timberwolves, who turned a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
Former NC State ACC Player of the Year T.J. Warren isn’t ready to go for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, and his foot will be re-evaluated in November. “T.J. we’re going to assess again in November. He’s doing great, he’s building up. We knew this going in. We also don’t want to take big risks with T.J. He’s been out for two years, so it’s a process that we want to be very confident in and make a firm decision as an organization not to rush him.” – Nets Head Coach Steve Nash (Link)
One of the biggest points of debate ahead of the college basketball season has been the possible expansion of the NCAA Tournament in the near future. Earlier this week, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey revealed his stance on the issue, stating that he would like to see more “access points” for the tournament. In his words, Sankey added that it would be “healthy” and bring in more fans and interest to the event.
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Last week at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Keegan Bradley overcame his recent final-round shortcomings...
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. It's Thursday Night Football and bettors everywhere are hoping for an Over and they just might get it, maybe.
