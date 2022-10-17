Former NC State ACC Player of the Year T.J. Warren isn’t ready to go for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, and his foot will be re-evaluated in November. “T.J. we’re going to assess again in November. He’s doing great, he’s building up. We knew this going in. We also don’t want to take big risks with T.J. He’s been out for two years, so it’s a process that we want to be very confident in and make a firm decision as an organization not to rush him.” – Nets Head Coach Steve Nash (Link)

23 HOURS AGO