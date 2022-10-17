Read full article on original website
Health dept. to offer updated COVID vaccine boosters to kids ages 5-11
JACKSON, Tenn. — Updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters are becoming available for young children at a local health department. Beginning Friday, October 21, the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will begin offering the updated boosters to ages 5 to 11. A news release states the CDC recently approved new Moderna...
Aspell’s free ‘Soberstock’ event to celebrate freedom from addiction
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local addiction recovery center is holding a special event this weekend. The Aspell Alumni Association will host “Soberstock” this Saturday, October 22 on Aspell’s campus in Jackson, located at 331 North Highland Avenue. A family-focused event, Soberstock aims to give people in...
How to know if your child is being bullied
JACKSON, Tenn. — How do you know if your child is being bullied at school?. Bullying can come in many different forms, whether it be through social media or in person. Bullying affects children’s lives emotionally, socially, and it affects their academic performance. “If a child is being...
Boy Scouts of America celebrates Scout Week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week West Tennessee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America is celebrating Scout Week. They’re hosting fun activities for all scouting families in the region. Wednesday, scouts, scout families, alumni and supporters were encouraged to wear their scout uniform or anything that shows...
Ep. 6 • Chester Co. BBQ Fest • 08-23-22
Come join in on the fun, community, and most importantly BBQ at the 44th Annual Chester Co. BBQ Fest with your host, Lauren “Lou” Harper. Meet with Blake Hopper, Executive Director of the Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce and plan to come next year. Hosted 08-23-22 For more...
Bubble-sized universe stops at Jackson school
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Portable Planetarium made a visit to the Early Learning Village on Wednesday. Jackson Christian School students were taken on a journey through the solar system and universe from a former NASA researcher, Billy Hix. The 30-foot wide, 15-feet tall planetarium gives students an inside look...
‘Spooktacular’ community event to return on Oct. 29
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson Recreation and Parks, along with the Madison County Parks Department, will host a trunk-or-treat later this month. The Spooktacular Community Event will be held at Leeper Lane Park on Oct. 29. Boo-tastic celebrations will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature a no-carve...
City hosts first Neighborhood Academy meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held the first meeting for its new Neighborhood Academy. The Neighborhood Academy meeting is held once a month for six months. The goal is to educate the public about the city’s various departments, how they work, and how local government operates.
Brush up on heating tips ahead of colder temps
JACKSON, Tenn. — The temperature has been dipping into some goosebump-inducing levels this week, meaning we are going to start to turn up the heat. A Jackson Fire Department news release says that the the National Fire Protection Association reports that half of home-heating fires occur during winter, and that heating equipment is involved in more than 56,000 reported U.S. home structure fires each year.
City of Jackson names David Vince as Hub City Hero
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named David Vince as the September 2022 Hub City Hero. Potentate for Al Chymia, Vince has called Jackson home for the past 28 years. A former member of Jackson Lodge #45 Masonic Lodge, he is currently “Hartley the Clown” with the Shriners of West Tennessee.
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
West Tennessee fire department granted $1,500
SCOTTS HILL, Tenn. — The Scotts Hill Fire Department has been granted funds to help secure crash sites. According to a news release, the department was given $1,500 by State Farm to buy portable scene lights, traffic baton flares, rechargeable spotlights and EMS style first-aid kits. The items are...
Local hero honored with surprise retirement party
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — After 45.5 years serving his community, one honorable First Responder has retired. Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. of Humboldt, was surprised by his family with a special retirement party. The Fire Chief was surprised to be surrounded by so many loved ones who traveled both...
Union University celebrates American Pharmacist Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university hosted a ceremony, inviting city officials to shed light on a particular department. “We are celebrating the Union University American Pharmacists Month. Union University has a great pharmacy program, amongst many other great programs, and so it’s an honor to be out here and celebrate with them and the new generation of pharmacists that they’re training,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay
Services for Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay, age 8 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Johnson Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M.,...
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/22 – 10/20/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Jackson mayor takes a stroll in Country Club Estates
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of the City of Jackson met with constituents in a very unique way. Monday was another one of Mayor Scott Conger’s “Scott’s Strolls” in another area of the Hub City. This time, Conger, along with city department heads, strolled through Country...
Passport available for downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is giving you the chance to fill your “passport” by shopping local. Starting on Nov. 1, many downtown businesses will be giving out stamps for the city’s Downtown Jackson Passport. “There are so many new businesses that are here and that...
Ep. 5 • Grape Stomp • 08-14-22
Benvenuto! It’s time to kickoff the grape harvest with Humboldt Crown & Winery’s 5th Annual Grape Stomp. Join your host, Lauren Lou Harper as she interviews the co-owner of Humboldt Crown & Winery, Dawn Fallert. This event was hosted Aug. 14, 2022. In Good Company – showcasing real...
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
