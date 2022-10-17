Ben Gulbranson, QB, Oregon State @ Colorado - u220.5 Pass Yards. Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon State @ Colorado - u47.5 Receiving Yards. With starting QB Chance Nolan out again this week, QB Ben Gulbranson will once again take the majority of snaps under center. Last week against Wazzu, OSU employed their preferred game plan which is to run the ball 47 times for 203 yards while controlling the clock by playing at the 122nd slowest pace in the nation. They effectively wore out the Washington State front by rotating Jam Griffin, Deshaun Fenwick and Damien Martinez, who rushed 16 times for 111 yards and looks ready to take over the OSU backfield. Accordingly, Gulbranson threw just 24 passes for 141 yards and a 1-to-1 ratio since there was no real need to put the ball in the air and risk a game-changing turnover. This week the Beavers play Colorado in Boulder, where the elevation is always a factor, against a beleaguered CU front-seven that ranks 130th in FBS against the run, while checking in at 80th versus the pass. I feel like game script-wise Oregon State will be able to play their preferred brand of football against an inferior team in Colorado that will have a tough time challenging OSU with their 113th ranked offense. I see a pretty conservative game plan that avoids putting Gulbranson in a compromising position on the road, which means he goes Under 220.5 passing yards along with his slot receiver Anthony Gould going under 47.5 receiving yards like he has 3 of the last 4 games.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO