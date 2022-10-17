Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Nick Kyrgios taunts Stefanos Tsitsipas' mother after 'dirty tennis' accusation
Nick Kyrgios has used social media to bite back at a sledge from the mother of tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Tension has been building with the Kyrgios and Tsitsipas camps since the controversial match at Wimbledon earlier this year when the Australian triumphed. During the heated blockbuster, Kyrgios asked the...
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem to continue playing after Paris Masters after signing up to play Challenger
The ATP Challenger Tour doesn't stop at the same time as the ATP Tour and Thiem will continue to play after Paris. The Austrian has been working hard on his tennis and playing a lot of matches to get back into the swing of things. He needed a very long time to find a good rhythm after missing an entire year with an injury and only recently has Thiem looked remotely good.
tennisuptodate.com
"I arrive at the lobby after playing my match at 5 pm and find all my belongings and my wife's in the lobby"- Further chaos at Napoli Cup
The tennis event in Napoli will be remembered by fans and players alike but not for good as we saw many problems. Players complained about the court leading up to it forcing the organizers to hold the qualifiers at a venue that wasn't part of the complex used for the event. They reworked the surface to a better standard but had to postpone the main draw by a day as it only started on Tuesday.
tennisuptodate.com
"Snuck in to watch my girl" - Sloane Stephens makes surprise appearance to cheer on Genie Bouchard at her match in Guadalajara
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens took to social media to share a picture of Eugenie Bouchard playing her opening-round match at the 2022 Guadalajara Open Akron. Both Bouchard and Stephens are currently competing at the WTA 1000 event and won their first-round matches on the same day to advance to the second round.
tennismajors.com
Stephens continues win streak in Guadalajara as she takes Bencic out of WTA Finals race
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens continued her winning streak in Guadalajara as she upset 10th seed Belinda Bencic in straight sets to reach the round of 16 at the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday. Stephens, currently ranked No 50 in the world, won the WTA 250 event in Guadalajara earlier...
tennisuptodate.com
"Dirty tennis" - Nick Kyrgios resumes feud with Stefanos Tsitsipas in cheeky social media post
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made fun of Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek’s mother made comments about their Wimbledon encounter in July. Speaking to the Greek City Times recently, Julia Sergeyevna Apostoli said Kyrgios is the only player that puts her son out of his right mind. Moreover, she accused the Australian of underhanded tactics in their third round Wimbledon battle in the summer.
NBC Sports
Simona Halep’s positive doping test adds to list of 2022 woes
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has had a whirlwind of a year. Just when the former world No. 1 thought the chaos would come to a close as she announced the end of her season in September, there was still more in store for her. The International Tennis Integrity Agency...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Yardbarker
Mischa Zverev questions how Nadal will handle tennis and family - "It's not easy to combine both"
Long-time father Mischa Zverev knows how tricky it is to combine tennis and family in light of Nadal becoming a father recently. For the first time in his career, Rafael Nadal recently became a parent, joining a long list of his peers who have already experienced it. Murray, Djokovic, and his closest friend Roger Federer have all been fathers for a considerable amount of time.
tennisuptodate.com
Stefanos Tsitsipas survives epic tiebreak to oust Maxime Cressy in Stockholm
Former Stockholm champion Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a very close match against Maxime Cressy beating the American in two tiebreaks. It was a proper indoor match between two very good servers who did not waver in their efforts to win the match. It lasted over two hours and we saw two tiebreaks with the second one being markedly better. The first set was played well by both but Tsitispas had some early issues that Cressy was able to exploit.
tennisuptodate.com
Roger Federer speculated to join BBC's Wimbledon coverage team
Roger Federer once hinted that he'd be open to commenting on Wimbledon in the future and it seems like BBC will give him a chance. It's never been too far fetched to picture Federer being part of some sort of tennis broadcast as many former tennis players have done it and the Swiss is quite natural in front of the cameras after being the face of tennis for two decades.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic playing at Paris Masters uncertain according to Ivanisevic, definitely set to play ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic could skip over the Paris Masters according to his coach Goran Ivanisevic as his participation has not yet been confirmed. Djokovic played in Paris last year making his way all the way to the final and beating Daniil Medvedev in three sets. There is a chance he won't attend at all this year as his coach Ivanisevic explained in a recent interview:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Moutet pulls off insane trick shot at Napoli Cup but booed by partizan crowd
Corentin Moutet put on a show for the Naples crowd but they did not enjoy it booing him during his match against Nardi. Corentin Moutet was never going to have the Naples crowd in his corner as he was facing a native Italian Lucar Nardi. He went on to win the match but before that, he pulled off a trick shot in the tiebreak which was not appreciated by the crowd.
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff complicates matters but holds back the nerves against Trevisan in Guadalajara
Coco Gauff faced Martina Trevisan once more but it was not Roland Garros but rather the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara 6-0 6-3. The match looked very much like their Roland Garros match as the Italian really struggled against Gauff. Trevisan likes to attack but she also struggles to covert the court as well as Guaff due to being shorter and not as quick.
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes that Alcaraz combines qualities of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Carlos Alcaraz recently became the number one player in the world after winning his maiden grand slam at the US Open. The Spaniard is quite a polarizing player capable of both attacking and defending during a rally. He moves well around the court, is really quick and handles pressure as well as you can for such a young age. He's just a very complete player with a huge potential combining good things from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.
tennisuptodate.com
Ana Ivanovic reacts to being nominated for 2023 ITF Hall of Fame class
Former world number one Ana Ivanovic has been nomitated for the International Hall of Fame 2023 class and she reacted to it. Ivanovic has had a very good career becoming number one and a grand slam champion but she never fully realised her potential due to various factors. Still, Ivanovic is fondly remembered by many tennis fans for her time on the Tour and she has now been nominated as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
tennisuptodate.com
Reilly Opelka takes aim at doubles tennis after Xavier Malisse comes out of retirement again for European Open
Reilly Opelka took aim at doubles tennis with a sarcastic comment on the news of Malisse briefly unretiring to play in Antwerp. For the second year in a row, Xavier Malisse unretired to play some doubles tennis at the only event hosted by Belgium in the calendar. The Belgian teamed up with Diego Schwartzman this year and they won their opening match.
