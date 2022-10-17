Read full article on original website
Obituary for Abigail Cales
Abigail “Abbey” De Cales, 14, of Bartlesville, OK, left this life on October 15, 2022, in Kansas City, MO. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, and 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Ponca City, OK. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www.troutfuneralhome.com, and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Odd Fellow’s Cemetery, Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Obituary for Donald Bayer
November 10, 1941 ~ October 17, 2022 (age 80) Donald Bayer of Ponca City, Oklahoma passed away on Oct 17, 2022. His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.
Obituary for Rose Yount
Rose Ann Yount, age 70, of Perry, Oklahoma passed away October 17, 2022 at OU Medical Center, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Her family is currently composing a meaningful obituary to honor her life. Source: Trout Funeral Home.
Obituary for Harold Laughlin, Jr.
Harold Jason Laughlin, Jr. February 18, 1950 ~ October 13, 2022 (age 72) Harold Jason Laughlin, Jr., 72, of Ponca City, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday October 13th, 2022. Jason was born on February 18th, 1950, the son of Harold J. Laughlin Sr. and Clemmie A. Vest.
Obituary for Allison Wade
Allison Roberta Wade, 17, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 15, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was diagnosed with high grade glioma brain cancer on March 15, 2022. She fought valiantly for seven months as she battled cancer. Although her life was short, she lived life to the fullest. She loved her family and friends completely and always shared her sweet smile.
Obituary for Dan Willis
Daniel Joseph Willis went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2022. He died in his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 86 years. Dan was born on March 9, 1936 in Blackwell Oklahoma at the home of his parents, Phoebe Lavera (Couch) and Victor Leroy Willis. His parents affectionately called him Danny when he was young. He attended Blackwell schools and graduated from Blackwell High School in 1954 where he was editor of the yearbook and won letters in both football and baseball. As a high school senior he was president of the Hi-Y cabinet, All-District in football and honored as Maroon Spirit for Blackwell High School. While in high school he met the love of his life Sara Lou Smith. They where married on January 25, 1958 in Blackwell. Dan and Sara had three sons, David Jeffery (1959), James Barry (1960) and Joseph Brian (1964). They were married 64 years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Police Logs 10/17/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
7th Annual Hellside Manor Haunt is Halloween Night in Ponca City
Hellside Manor’s 7th Annual Halloween Haunt community event is scheduled for Halloween night. Its a free outdoor haunted walk located at 1116 South 9th Street in Ponca City and it’s always a great show for everyone. Join them in celebrating their seventh year with a swashbuckling, family friendly,...
Ponca City Will Host Playoff Game
With the 13-7 win over Putnam City Original last Thursday night, Ponca City has secured a home playoff game for the first time in 17 years. Scott Harmon, head football coach and director of football operations for PCPS, said, “It is very gratifying to see the program achieve a big goal. These kids have shown a lot of mental toughness and resilience this season. We had an extremely tough early schedule and our staff and players deserve a ton of credit for staying the course and winning some district ballgames. We are not done either.”
Outdoor Plant Care Needed as Hard Freeze Likely in Kay County
Any sensitive plants need to be brought indoors. If you have plants that are in ground and you want to prolong the season you can throw a blanket over them for the night. Completely cover the plant to the soil. Do not use plastic bags, or garbage bags, as they...
