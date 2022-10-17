No. 2 or No. 26? Polis, Ganahl debate Colorado's fentanyl ranking

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
ANALYSIS: Roe decision led to spike in Colorado's voter registration, particularly among women
Voter registration in Colorado surged, particularly among women, in spikes that coincide with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, a Colorado Politics analysis shows. Confounding variables could explain the spikes, in part or in whole. But at the outset, the data seem to support the hypothesis the...
coloradopolitics.com
Poll points to neck-and-neck race between Yadira Caraveo, Barb Kirkmeyer in Colorado's new 8th CD
The race to represent Colorado's new 8th Congressional District is in a statistical dead heat as voting begins, an internal poll conducted by the Democratic candidate shows. A telephone survey conducted Oct. 11-16 of 600 likely voters in the district by national Democratic firm Global Strategy Group for state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the Democratic nominee, showed her trailing Republican state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer by 2 points, 46% to 44%, within the poll's 4 percentage point margin of error. Another 12% were undecided.
coloradopolitics.com
ELECTION 2022 | Five takeaways from Polis and Ganahl's latest gubernatorial debate
Colorado's Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, squared off Sunday in Colorado Springs for their third general election debate, held the day before county clerks started mailing ballots to most state voters. The fast-paced, hourlong debate, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Gazette,...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
WARNING: These Republican Election Deniers Are on Colorado’s Election Ballot
The Colorado Republican Party has at least 15 candidates on Colorado’s current election ballot who baselessly promote election conspiracies. Depending on how you define “election conspiracist,” there could be many more. Here’s a list along with the evidence that landed them here. Candidate for U.S. Rep....
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Ganahl wins in debate with Polis
Few debates end with a clear and concise winner. Sunday provided an exception in Colorado Springs, where Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won a decisive victory against Gov. Jared Polis in a debate sponsored by The Gazette, The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, KOAA News 5 and the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement.
coloradopolitics.com
Maryland congressman, brother make 2022's largest contribution to a Colorado issue committee
The committee backing the ballot measure seeking to expand liquor licenses this week was the recipient of a $4.6 million donation, the largest campaign contribution given to an issue committee in Colorado this election cycle. It's also the sixth largest in state history, according to TRACER, the state's campaign finance...
Here are the 11 statewide measures on the Colorado ballot
Colorado voters will soon decide on statewide measures that address things like affordable housing, school meals, psychedelic drugs and alcohol. And of course, there will be several measures on taxes.
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
coloradopolitics.com
Democrats running in top-ticket statewide races lead challengers by double-digit margins, poll shows
The Democrats topping the ticket statewide in Colorado hold big leads over their Republican challengers as voters begin to receive ballots, a new poll released Wednesday by a Democratic firm shows. The Global Strategy Group's Rocky Mountaineer poll, conducted Oct. 6-11 in partnership with ProgressNow Colorado, found Democratic Gov. Jared...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Can Dobbs diversion eclipse Colorado’s crime wave?
Last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling returning abortion policy to the states has become the Democratic Party’s one-trick pony in this fall’s political campaigns. We’ll know on Nov. 8 if it has the horsepower to turn the tide against Republicans in Colorado. To do that, it...
Colorado voter guide: Get smart on the 2022 election candidates and ballot measures
Colorado's midterm ballot is a lengthy one, with a top race for U.S. Senate all the way down to local ballot measures.Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether Democrats can retain complete control of state government in Colorado and which federal contests will influence party rule in the Senate and the House.The ballot measures will create new laws, taxes and constitutional changes. How to vote in ColoradoCounty clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters this week. In-person early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs to Nov. 8 (except Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 6). See the state's election calendar...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
coloradopolitics.com
Debate claim: Did Polis 'fire' women who chose not get a COVID vaccine?
Heidi Ganahl on Sunday night, in effect, argued Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is duplicitous — advocating for women's choice only when it suits his ideological positions. The Republican nominee for governor made the claim about Polis, who seeks reelection, during a debate in Colorado Springs. As the two candidates went back and forth on the issue of abortion, Ganahl accused Polis of "firing" women who refused to get a vaccine at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crime continues to rise in only a few Colorado cities
Of Colorado's 10 largest cities, only three have seen violent crime worsen in 2022: Aurora, Greeley and Pueblo.
SENGENBERGER | Jena Griswold and Joan Lopez — cold as ice
“Everyone talks about building a relationship with your customer. I think you build one with your employees first,” Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president, once said. Unfortunately, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez, both Democrats, maintain significant staff turnover — a distinct result of their own leadership failures. In last week’s CBS4 secretary of state candidates’ debate, Griswold was pressed on official postcards...
coloradopolitics.com
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd...
How much has Colorado’s homeless population increased compared to rest of US?
Stacker examined data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's and Urban Homeless Assessment Report to see how homelessness rates changed from 2020 to 2021, the latest data available.
coloradopolitics.com
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | With charters, enrollment math doesn't add up for everyone
Coloradans! We’ve had lots of arguments regarding charter schools vs. public schools. Charters have done well. They represent about 15% of public school students these days. But now we’re at a difficult tipping point and it’s past time to think about where we’re headed. According to...
Comments / 0