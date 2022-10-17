ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 election

By Nia Noelle
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpF1k_0icp78Pp00
Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty

Election Day for the general election is November 8th. But many voters don’t want to wait for election day to vote. And that’s ok since Ohio has set up for registered voters to cast their ballots early.

The polls are open from now until November 7th for early voting at county board of elections in the state.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Voting times are as follows:

Saturday, October 29th, and Saturday, November 5th 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 31st – Friday, November 4th 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 6th 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 7th 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Don’t know the address to your county board of elections? Click here to find yours.

How to vote early in Ohio for Nov. 8 election was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
383
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy