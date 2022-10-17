Thomas “Tom” Edward England, 78, of Fruitland Park, FL passed way on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family as he went home to Heaven. He was born on October 2, 1944 in Greensboro, NC to his beloved parents John and Nancy (Thomas) England. Thomas moved to Florida in 1970 from New York. He was a retired business owner of Rainbow Draperies. While working in his draperies business in Leesburg, FL, he met Nancy. He and Nancy were married in 1989 at the Lady Lake Church of God and celebrated over 30 loving years together. Nancy’s fondest memory of her and Thomas’ marriage was in 1992, they traveled to Israel together and were baptized in the river of Jordan.

FRUITLAND PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO