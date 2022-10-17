Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly clobbering man friend
A Leesburg woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly slamming her fist into her man friend’s face. The man said that he and 33-year-old Evelyn Nicole Godfrey had been arguing about their relationship when Godfrey hit him with her fist. The man went outside the residence located in the 400 block of June Drive in Leesburg and called 911.
Homeless man jailed after allegedly trying to steal $830 worth of baseball cards
A homeless Leesburg man was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Walmart store on Citrus Boulevard. A loss prevention worker at the store had observed 33-year-old Jeremy Scott Hollins putting several baseball cards into a backpack and then walk past all checkout points before being stopped by loss prevention employees and being detained in their office until a Leesburg police officer arrived to take over the case.
Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress
A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
Leesburg man lands back behind bars after violating probation
A Leesburg man found himself behind bars Friday afternoon after being arrested on a petition to vacate his probation. Donald Lee Duncan, 32, had been placed on probation earlier this year after being convicted of stealing a security guard’s phone from a local internet café. On Dec. 3...
Leesburg man nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags
A Leesburg man was nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags. Tramaine Arnez Martin Jr., 27, of 147 Bayou Circle, was traveling in a dark gray Chrysler on Wednesday which was pulled over in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Audit ordered after ‘irregularities’ found at Leesburg Center for the Arts
The City of Leesburg has been informed by the Board of Directors of the Leesburg Center for the Arts that there may have been financial irregularities occurring in the management of their organization. As a result, the Leesburg Center for the Arts Board has requested that the Lake County Sheriff’s...
Ronald Lee Blanton
Ronald (Ron) Lee Blanton, 82, formerly of Aurora, IL and Leesburg, FL, passed away on Oct. 5 in Summerville, SC. He was the son of the late Hazel Rodgers and James Blanton. Ron grew up in Aurora, IL and graduated from East Aurora High School. He served in the United States Navy as a radioman on the USS Springfield. Ron made his career at Exelon (formerly Commonwealth Edison) and retired in 1995 to pursue his love of travel with his late wife, Sue.
Thomas Edward England
Thomas “Tom” Edward England, 78, of Fruitland Park, FL passed way on Saturday, October 22, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family as he went home to Heaven. He was born on October 2, 1944 in Greensboro, NC to his beloved parents John and Nancy (Thomas) England. Thomas moved to Florida in 1970 from New York. He was a retired business owner of Rainbow Draperies. While working in his draperies business in Leesburg, FL, he met Nancy. He and Nancy were married in 1989 at the Lady Lake Church of God and celebrated over 30 loving years together. Nancy’s fondest memory of her and Thomas’ marriage was in 1992, they traveled to Israel together and were baptized in the river of Jordan.
Nellie Jo Kimmel
Nellie Jo “Joey” Tutor Kimmel departed this world on October 19, 2022. She was born on April 29, 1933 in Martin, Tennessee. She moved with her family to Michigan where she graduated from high school and went on to become a laboratory technician. Joey and her husband Vic along, with their children John “Jack” and Dawn, moved to Leesburg, Florida in 1974. She became an active member of the community joining and volunteering with numerous civic organizations and clubs. Joey truly believed in giving back to the city she loved.
Stanley Glave Lawson
Stanley “Stan” Glave Lawson, 74, passed away Friday October 21, 2021 at home with his loving wife and soul-mate, Pat Lawson by his side. Stan will live on in the joyful memories of his wife, Pat; daughters, April Bruce (Maurice) and Jennifer Droppleman (Gunner); three grandsons, P.J., Cameron, and Garrett; two granddaughters, Morgan and Jocelyn; and great granddaughter, Kyleigh.
