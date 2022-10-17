ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
CNN

China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power

Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
International Business Times

When Chinese Protesters Came Up Against Xi's Security Machine

Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old's life has been upended since he...
The Atlantic

China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain

Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
Washington Examiner

Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer

As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
US News and World Report

China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s assertive attitude in South China Sea unlikely to change after Party Congress

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Communist Party kicks off its important Congress this Sunday, with Xi Jinping set to retain his position as the country’s paramount leader for another five years. Analysts say they don’t expect much change in Beijing’s policy in the South China Sea.
CNBC

What China's big party congress this week means for the economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech Sunday at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress that laid out priorities for the next five years. The congress' implications for different sectors "are a big boost for industrial policy," the Natixis analysts said, pointing to Xi's...
RadarOnline

China's Plans To Annex Taiwan On 'Much Faster Timeline' Than Previously Believed, U.S. Leaders Admit

The United States secretary of state said China's plans to annex Taiwan is on a "much faster timeline" under Xi Jinping, Radar has learned.Antony Blinken warned that such a move could cause global economic havoc. His comments came as China's ruling Communist party is meeting for its twice-a-decade congress. According to reports, Xi said that plans for Taiwan are an important part of the country's "rejuvenation."While speaking with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Blinken noted how China's approach to Taiawan has changed. For decades, peace and stability had endured, but Xi is taking a more aggressive approach, Blinken told...

