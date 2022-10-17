Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
The most powerful man in China since Mao: Xi Jinping is on the brink of total power
This week in Beijing, Xi Jinping will preside over one of his country’s great shows of political theatre and seal a long-planned political triumph, consolidating his power and extending his rule. The Chinese Communist party is poised to formally hand Xi another five years as party boss, and therefore...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
A mounting level of local debt in China poses another threat to an already-slowing economy, as Xi Jinping settles in for a third term.
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Republicans sound alarm over Chinese government-linked farmland purchase near North Dakota air base
FIRST ON FOX: Fifty-one Republican lawmakers are sending a letter to three of President Biden’s Cabinet secretaries warning that national security is threatened by a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked company's efforts to buy farmland near an Air Force base in North Dakota. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., led the letter...
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
International Business Times
When Chinese Protesters Came Up Against Xi's Security Machine
Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old's life has been upended since he...
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
Washington Examiner
Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer
As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
US News and World Report
China Will Accelerate Building of World-Class Military, Strong Strategic Deterrent - Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will accelerate the building of a world-class military and strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. China must adhere to the party's absolute leadership of the military,...
China Held Emergency Meetings With Semiconductor Companies After Biden's Curbs: Report
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s chip restrictions and pledge support for the critical sector. What Happened: The technology overseer called executives from companies...
What Xi Jinping's decade in power means for people in China — in their own words
Xi Jinping has become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. NPR has been speaking with a broad range of Chinese people about the impact he has had. Here is what four of them had to say.
americanmilitarynews.com
China’s assertive attitude in South China Sea unlikely to change after Party Congress
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Communist Party kicks off its important Congress this Sunday, with Xi Jinping set to retain his position as the country’s paramount leader for another five years. Analysts say they don’t expect much change in Beijing’s policy in the South China Sea.
Xi Jinping lays out vision of fortress China against tense rivalry with the U.S.
The Chinese leader's speech reflects obsession with external threats and Taiwan “reunification”
Xi Jinping refuses to rule out force to take Taiwan and mentions security 89 times ahead of becoming leader for life
XI Jinping has refused to rule out force to take Taiwan and unify the island with mainland China. Addressing the congress of China’s ruling Communist Party, in which he is widely expected to win a third leadership term, Xi emphasised national security mentioning it a record 89 times. The...
CNBC
What China's big party congress this week means for the economy
Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech Sunday at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress that laid out priorities for the next five years. The congress' implications for different sectors "are a big boost for industrial policy," the Natixis analysts said, pointing to Xi's...
China's Plans To Annex Taiwan On 'Much Faster Timeline' Than Previously Believed, U.S. Leaders Admit
The United States secretary of state said China's plans to annex Taiwan is on a "much faster timeline" under Xi Jinping, Radar has learned.Antony Blinken warned that such a move could cause global economic havoc. His comments came as China's ruling Communist party is meeting for its twice-a-decade congress. According to reports, Xi said that plans for Taiwan are an important part of the country's "rejuvenation."While speaking with former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Blinken noted how China's approach to Taiawan has changed. For decades, peace and stability had endured, but Xi is taking a more aggressive approach, Blinken told...
