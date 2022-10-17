Read full article on original website
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece
On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
Questionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing Questions
Over the past five decades, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and her husband, Gustavo A. Cisneros, have amassed one of the world’s most significant collections of Latin American art. They are among the very few collectors to have appeared in every edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Phelps de Cisneros has donated more than 200 works to MoMA, and funded the establishment of a research institute on Latin American art there. What is your earliest memory? So many of my earliest memories are of my great-grandfather, the ornithologist William...
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
Eco-activists throw soup on Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London
London — Environmental protesters on Friday threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in central London, videos posted on social media showed. Just Stop Oil said in a statement that two protesters threw two cans of Heinz Tomato soup over the painting at...
Grand Palais’s Director Departs for Fondation Cartier Ahead of First Art Basel Fair in Paris
Chris Dercon, the head of the Grand Palais in Paris, will depart his post to become director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, a contemporary art space created by the eponymous French luxury goods company. Dercon’s departure comes ahead of the first edition of Paris+, par Art Basel, which will open later this month and is the latest in a series of art fairs operated by the prominent Swiss company. Paris+ will take place in the Grand Palais Éphémère, the temporary venue of the Grand Palais, which is undergoing renovations with plans to reopen in 2024. To obtain a venue...
How a Supreme Court Case About Andy Warhol’s Paintings of Prince Could Reshape Freedom of Expression
This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case centered on an art question with few easy answers: Did Andy Warhol violate photographer Lynn Goldsmith’s copyright when he used her photograph of the music legend Prince as the basis for a series of portraits? The legal dispute began in 2016 when the Andy Warhol Foundation preemptively sued Goldsmith after concerns were raised over the use of her image. In the years since, the case has made its way through the lower courts, eventually reaching the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, who ruled in 2019 in...
Smithsonian Repatriates Benin Bronzes, Damien Hirst Burns Art, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS OFFICIAL. At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, leaders of the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian returned 30 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this year, the NMAfA took its Benin Bronzes off view and said that it was investigating their provenance as part of the process of repatriating them. The Smithsonian later voted to return 29; the NGA voted in 2020 to return the one it held. (ARTnews has a primer on the Benin Bronzes, which were taken by British troops from present-day Nigeria...
Protestors have thrown soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery
Two activists from environmental campaigning group Just Stop Oil have carried out a provocative piece of art vandalism in London this morning, throwing Heinz tomato soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in the National Gallery. In a video clip, the pair are seen approaching the work, before opening...
Photography: Part of the Big Picture at the Detroit Institute of Arts
The museum also houses 100 galleries and takes part in touring exhibits. When photography was invented in France in the 1820s, some artists predicted — even feared — that it would in time take the place of painting. That didn't happen, but photographers around the world consistently have recorded images that reveal us to ourselves, move us emotionally and upend our expectations.
Conversations with Jody: Bestseller Ng talks new novel, hope in dark times, humanities crisis
Bestselling novelist Celeste Ng is blessed with prodigious gifts. She writes gorgeous, lush sentences that make us look at ourselves and our world differently. Her first two novels have sold more than 2 million copies and her second novel, "Little Fires Everywhere," became a popular TV series starring Reese Witherspoon. She comes to Santa Cruz on Oct. 18 for a Bookshop Santa Cruz event at UCSC's Cowell Ranch Hay Barn to talk about her new novel, "Our Missing Hearts." Witherspoon just tapped the book as her October pick. Community Voices editor Jody K. Biehl talks to Ng about the book, writing, the role of the humanities and artists, the rise of Donald Trump, motherhood and more.
Painting Stolen from New York Gallery Ramiken Crucible’s Group Show During Frieze London
A historic London hotel, known for its distressed walls and overdue restoration, was the scene of artwork theft last week. On October 12, a burglar stole the oil painting Präparat by German artist Sarah Księska from West London’s Averard Hotel. The work was on display as part of a group exhibition the previous night by Lower East Side, New York gallery Ramiken Crucible, coinciding with London’s Frieze art fair. “It was a burglary,” Mike Egan, the gallery’s founder and co-director, told ARTnews. “It wasn’t as if they stole it from the opening.” Egan has strong suspicions about who stole the painting: two German-speaking...
Environmental Activists Tried to Vandalize a Van Gogh Painting by Smearing Soup
Protesters from Just Stop Oil spilled tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London. Before attaching themselves to the wall beneath the artwork, one of the gallery's most priceless pieces, they took off their coats to show Just Stop Oil T-shirts. The activists hurl soup...
Cohen Film Collection Restoring More Merchant Ivory Classics, Including Duo’s First Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Cohen Film Collection is continuing its restorations of classic Merchant Ivory productions, among them 1963’s “The Householder,” the first film collaboration between Ismail Merchant and James Ivory. The classics label of Cohen Media Group, Cohen Film Collection is lining up the restorations of four titles that also...
U.S. Museum Group to Instate DEI Standards for Members
For the first time in two decades, the American Alliance of Museums, an organization that oversees policies around museums in the U.S., will update standards that apply to museum workforces related to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion (DEAI). The museum group has detailed plans to establish a new initiative meant to implement the standards. The organization will appoint an advisory panel made up of six to eight experts in the museum space to draw up the new DEAI standards over the course of the next three years. The initiative, the organization said in a statement, is backed by a $740,000 government...
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
Paul Allen’s Botticelli to Sell for $40 M. at Christie’s
A Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary that was once owned by the late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen will be auctioned Christie’s this November. The house expects that it will fetch more than $40 million, making it one of the most expensive works from Allen’s estate to head to sale. In late August, the auction house made waves when it announced plans to sell $1 billion in art held by Allen. Among the works headed to sale are pieces by Claude Monet, George Seurat, Jasper Johns, and Paul Cézanne. The sale proceeds will go toward philanthropic causes Allen established prior...
I Broke Into Frieze Art Fair to See How the Other Half Live
For one week in autumn, two draughty tents in Regent’s Park become a mecca for the international mega-moneyed art mob. Welcome to Frieze Art Fair, the Deutsche Bank-sponsored greatest hits catalogue of ways to spend the three million quid you found down the back of your sofa or oil well. Where else can you buy a “Poverty Map of London” for a few thousand quid in a cost of living crisis? But what happens behind the miles of white tent-tarp and ranks of chauffeured BMWs? Can a mere mortal like me blag their way in?
