David Zook works diligently for us all
Along with its gorgeous colors, autumn is one of my favorite seasons because I have the opportunity to vote for leaders who support us all. This year, one of my votes will go to David Zook for Cache County executive.
Proposition 1 fears, objections unfounded
I am writing to voice my strong support of the Open Space Proposition. As an inhabitant of Cache Valley for over half a century I am appalled by how the loss of agricultural and natural habitats in the wake of voracious land development has negatively changed the character of the valley from what it once was.
Letter to the Editor: Cross the aisle for air quality
As a mother of four, I am growing more alarmed each year by the wildfire smoke threatening our children. Parents used to take for granted that kids could go outside to play without risking their health. Many times each summer, I worry my kids will inhale dangerous particulate matter. It’s not the Utah I grew up in, and it’s unfortunate.
Developing Town: Hot springs and the rise of sanitariums
Editorial Note: Part 294 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Standard, 1902; Franklin County Citizen, 1912-1917; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled by Newell Hart; Wikipedia; Gentile Valley, The First 100 Years, Thatcher Ward) A sanitarium, (also sanatorium or sanitorium) is an...
Threat of algal blooms still present in many bodies of water throughout state
At the start of general-season waterfowl hunts in Utah earlier this month, the Utah Division of Wildlife resources still had 16 waterbodies under advisory for algal blooms, including two in Box Elder County. The DWR put out a press release last week warning and reminding hunters — one of few...
Idaho K-6 students encouraged to submit art for 2022 SDE holiday cards
Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to get into the holiday spirit and put their best work on display with the Idaho State Department of Education’s 2022 Holiday Card Contest. A winning entry from each grade level will be selected for publication on the State Department...
Handy, Glade Lowe
Glade Lowe Handy passed away on October 15, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born February 28, 1934, in Franklin, Idaho to Samuel Ross and Aletha Doney Lowe Handy. He married Yvonne Barfus on September 18, 1953 in the Logan Temple. Glade served in the army where he worked as a diesel mechanic. He went on to graduate from USU in Automotive/Diesel Technology which led to him working in the auto industry and retiring from USU as the Motor Pool Manager. He enjoyed singing, yard work, garage selling, collecting junk, and selling antiques. He was a jokester and known as the "Candy Man" to many. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughter-in-law, LaRae Handy, Belton, MO, daughter Jill(Don)Wallentine, Mantua, UT, daughter Robyn, son, Ken(Ivania)Handy, Perry, UT, 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brother, Darrell Handy, Sister, Mary Jane Wright, Brother Carol Handy, son, Kim Glade Handy, and great-grandson Ashton Kim Handy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 pm at the Logan East Stake Center, 1450 E. 1500 N., Logan, UT. A viewing will be held that morning from 10-11:30 at the stake center. Internment in the Franklin, ID cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
BLEF Receives $35K Grant from NW Farm Credit
The Bear Lake Education Foundation received its biggest grant yet! Over the years our organization has worked hard to bring as much funding as we can to our school district for various projects, equipment, and supplies needed in our schools. This past summer, we learned that Northwest Farm Credit was looking to give back to the communities they serve by offering large grant opportunities.
'Monster Ate My Homework' delights Worm Creek patrons
The live production of "A Monster Ate My Homework" starring Mathew Sharp as Obie Adams, Melanie Jacobson as Miss Dale, Sterling Fellows as Count Dracula, Blair Gregersen as Mortimer Crank, Rene’e Christensen as Mrs. Dank and many others, was presented in the Worm Creek Opera House on Oct. 6-8 and was sold out the final night.
Automated assistance: New robot at BRHS helps students in pursuit of high-tech manufacturing jobs
For the past several years, some students at Bear River High School have been showing up before regular hours at Pete Watkins’ classroom, where they learn skills that will set them up for successful, well-paying careers almost as soon as they walk across the graduation stage. Among several other...
Preston Posts - October 19, 2022
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward joined with the six wards in their YSA Stake family at their Stake Center in Smithfield for Family Home Evening on Monday, October 10. They had a video game/board game night. They had store bought cookies provided by the stake leaders for refreshments. Congratulations...
County looks at after-school activity program
The Franklin County Commissioners had a few items on the list for the Oct. 11 meeting. One of the first was a discussion with Chantel Archibald from Franklin about a new nonprofit program which plans to provide after school activities for school-aged children. A centerpiece of this program is somewhere to hold these activities and growth opportunities. Archibald hopes the county and the city as well as local businesses and others, will partner with the program to build a rec center in Preston. Financing such a project is a huge undertaking and her presentation was purely informational at this time giving the commissioners an idea of where the nonprofit wants to go and how they hope to get there.
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz
Anna F (Decker) Kurtz Anna Fern (Decker) Kurtz, of Preston, ID, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, October 14, 2022 in St George, UT, after a valiant battle with stomach cancer. “Annie” was born October 30, 1943, to Mildred Virginia Teeter and Eugene Lafayette Decker of McKee/East Freedom, Pennsylvania. She...
Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard
Saundra Inez (Thomas) Hubbard 11/4/1942 - 10/15/2022 Saundra Inez Thomas Hubbard, 79, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, among family at her home in Preston. She was born the youngest of four children to John Harold Thomas and Mary Inez Reeve Thomas at Logan, Utah, on Nov, 4 1942. She grew up in the Tremonton and Brigham City areas and was a proud classmate of Box Elder High School class of 1961.
Bear Lake Athletic Club reopens in new digs
The owners of Bear Lake Athletic Club hosted a grand opening Saturday, to show off the club’s facilities after a move from the building next door. The new site, at 922 Washington St., had been home to a gymnastics studio and was in pretty rough shape, according to co-owner Lauren Lufkin.
Waddoups, Carolyn (Gibb)
Waddoups Carolyn Gibb Waddoups 81 Kaysville, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Preston Idaho South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9-10:30 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Prep boys cross country: Crookston wins race; Bears repeat as region champs
Coming into the Region 11 boys cross country championship, there was a clear-cut favorite for individual honors. Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston has had a senior season to remember. Wednesday was no different at the Steve and Dona Reeder Course at Utah State University. The Bobcat took charge early and continuously pulled away from the rest of the runners on a sunny and pleasant day.
Ellen Wright Bennett memorial
Ellen Wright Bennett’s birthday was celebrated three days early, just shy of her 162nd year. The Daughters of Utah Pioneers’ Camp named in her honor shared birthday cake and ice cream, in addition to adding a special memorial sign at her Franklin cemetery grave site.
Franklin, developer at odds over subdivision
Franklin’s city council room was ablaze with accusations and rebuttals as opponents searched for ground zero on Wed., Oct. 12. Tami Midzinski and Dan Dansie represented the Heritage Land Development, which is currently laying the infrastructure in Phase I of Legacy Village. Their initial request of the city was to get timely inspections on the construction to be able to move ahead with their development.
Atwood, Lial B.
Atwood Lial B. Atwood 89 Paradise, Utah passed away October 18, 2022. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and a full obituary will appear at www.allenmortuaries.com .
