Iowa State

3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa

I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]

Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
The Best Places to Stay in Iowa for a Couples Getaway

Looking for a romantic getaway with that special someone in your life?! We have several great places to stay in Iowa that are perfect for everyone, but especially couples. You’ll find historic hotels, cool Air BnB’s, and more here in Iowa. Pick one of these great stops and I’m sure you’ll have a great weekend.
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa

Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
The reasons for rising farmland prices

IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Check Out 1,000+ Carved Pumpkins This Weekend in Iowa

A fun annual event is happening this weekend over in Ames!. Every year, Reiman Gardens puts on an impressive Halloween celebration called Spirits in the Gardens. The event features over a THOUSAND hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns, as well as other festive activities for families. This year's Spirits in the Gardens will take...
AMES, IA
