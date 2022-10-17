Read full article on original website
Related
3 of the Best Midwest Parks for Viewing Fall Colors are in Iowa
I don't typically enjoy the eight hour drive from Michigan to Iowa, but last weekend it wasn't so bad! I got to enjoy some absolutely gorgeous fall scenery throughout my trek, especially in certain areas of Western Michigan. The Midwest is filled with great places to check out fall colors, and that includes a few places here in Iowa.
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Iowa’s Amazing Run of New Lottery Millionaires Continues
Over the last few months, Iowa has been on a big run of people winning at least a million dollars. It's happened again!. Since August, there have been five different occasions where a ticket sold in Iowa was worth major moolah. Three of the winners have come in the last six weeks.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
katyflint.com
The Best Places to Stay in Iowa for a Couples Getaway
Looking for a romantic getaway with that special someone in your life?! We have several great places to stay in Iowa that are perfect for everyone, but especially couples. You’ll find historic hotels, cool Air BnB’s, and more here in Iowa. Pick one of these great stops and I’m sure you’ll have a great weekend.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
bleedingheartland.com
What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa
Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa
Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
$1.4 Million Donated To Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa And Western Illinois
There is nothing better than being able to give back. No matter how big or small, a financial donation, material donation, or donation of your time is always appreciated by non-profits. Luckily, there are people who have a buttload of money and actually give back in great ways. The Girl...
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
KCRG.com
Community helps Iowa farmer diagnosed with cancer during harvest season
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - It is harvest season across Iowa, but one Iowa farmer has been kept inside due to a recent cancer diagnosis. However, his hometown has banded together to help, and with a high-tech tool, he even got to watch the work being done. Doug Arnold has more...
Eastern Iowa Farmers Hurting From Low Mississippi River Levels
Here in Eastern Iowa, we are no strangers to the Mississippi River. The massive river on our state’s eastern border separates us from Illinois and Wisconsin but connects us to important trade ports in Louisiana. Some areas of the river are so low, there are places that were once...
Check Out 1,000+ Carved Pumpkins This Weekend in Iowa
A fun annual event is happening this weekend over in Ames!. Every year, Reiman Gardens puts on an impressive Halloween celebration called Spirits in the Gardens. The event features over a THOUSAND hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns, as well as other festive activities for families. This year's Spirits in the Gardens will take...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0