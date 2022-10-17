ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans' Cal McNair embraces chairman and CEO role with firing of Jack Easterby

By John Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHleX_0icp3AxC00

It’s been a tumultuous first three seasons for Cal McNair as CEO & Chairman of the Houston Texans.

Since his father, Bob McNair, died in November of 2018, Cal oversaw the Texans epic playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs and the subsequent dismantling of the franchise under Bill O’Brien. Deandre Hopkins was traded, JJ Watt was released, and the relationship with franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson became so toxic that he was ultimately traded to the Cleveland Brown.

McNair, to his credit, has done his best to move on from the corpse of the awful 2020 season. Watson was traded as swiftly as possible and featured in no promotional material during 2021 or 2022. Nick Caserio, very well respected from his tenure in New England, was brought in to serve as General Manager. The team cycled through Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver coach David Culley before opting instead to elevate Lovie Smith to the position.

On the frontlines, despite two consecutive 4-win seasons, McNair has done his best to win back the love of the fanbase and fight declining season ticket sales. The team created alternate uniforms for the first time in franchise history, preached a message of needing their fan support to win, and McNair himself even went as far as to grill burgers for fans after practice one day.

Despite everything, McNair’s entire tenure had one thing in common: Jack Easterby.

The executive vice president of football operations survived an Sports’ Illustrated hit piece that hinted at immense involvement in the football operations and seemingly played a huge hand in the hiring of Caserio. Easterby’s hand was also evident in the head coaching searches of both 2021 and 2022. His relationship and shared faith with former quarterback Josh McCown, a backup for Houston in 2020, was so strong that McCown was reported as a potential favorite for the job despite no coaching experience at either the NFL or college level.

Easterby may have been brought on at the desire of Bill O’Brien but even in the face of the team’s complete and total attempt to erase that era of team history… his job was seemingly unstable.

McNair finally shut down that narrative on Monday.

Easterby was relieved of all responsibilities with the Houston Texans in a move that the team published as ‘mutual.’ Many in the local media, including long time Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, were quick to note that the parting was likely anything but that.

Even if the decision came two years too late, the move signals a new era for Houston and most importantly a new era for McNair as CEO of the Texans.

The firing not only removes a toxic presence and reminder of the Texans’ past from the building, but it also puts the impetus on McNair. It’s a sign of strength and independence of his young tenure as CEO that McNair is ready to absorb both the full responsibilities and independence that come with serving as the functional owner of the team. These are officially Cal McNair’s Texans in both word and deed.

There’s been no lack of desire nor lack of effort to try to win during the last three seasons. The biggest obstacles have been correcting the mistakes of the past and selecting the right people to make the choices to come. Easterby’s removal is one that signals McNair’s value to both have ownership in that process and to also put football-people at the forefront of making football-decisions.

It will certainly take time for Caserio to rebuild the roster and Houston will need to find a franchise quarterback before they once again can have Super Bowl aspirations. However, for the time being, McNair has done everything possible in his corner to make Houston a winner.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers. Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves. The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Florida's Anthony Richardson could be the NFL's next superstar QB

During the 2021 college football season, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was firmly entrenched as the backup to Emory Jones. It quickly became apparent to the coaching staff that year that Richardson should at least be put into certain play packages, as his rare talent was too tempting to keep off the field. Richardson ended up making a considerable impact on the offense, including multiple 100-yard rushing games, and a four-touchdown performance against LSU.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports names trade that makes sense for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have seen a few players step up at the wide receiver position in 2022, namely Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. However, with not much else behind them there have been legitimate concerns as to how the group can hold up over a full 17-game season, especially with Bateman already missing two games due to a foot sprain.
BALTIMORE, MD
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy