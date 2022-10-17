ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

State Fair of Texas: Lost & Found treasures of 2022

We assume this is a t-shirt! Help us reunite this gem with its rightful owners! Sophia and Jude, please report to the lost & found. If this is yours, can you let us know how you got home? Hats off to you! These wild western women have misplaced a memory in time! Attention all cowboys, one of you is missing a hat. The owners may have already been forced to replace it, but here's to hoping for a reunion! This is the best sketch artist depiction we could find! Looks like some will have to go back-to-school shopping, again. Your local fashionista must be thirsty! Could be used for laptops, or for bowling balls, or for corny dogs. We don't judge.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
everythinglubbock.com

Squatter accused of tearing down vacant Texas home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two counts of property theft.
