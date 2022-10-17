Read full article on original website
Related
Stacking Stones Isn’t Allowed in Texas & This Is Why
Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. Stones, however... may hurt wildlife. And that's where we begin. Stacking, or rock balancing, is a form of artistic or recreational expression where - you guessed it - rocks are balanced on top of each other. It's...
State Fair of Texas: Lost & Found treasures of 2022
We assume this is a t-shirt! Help us reunite this gem with its rightful owners! Sophia and Jude, please report to the lost & found. If this is yours, can you let us know how you got home? Hats off to you! These wild western women have misplaced a memory in time! Attention all cowboys, one of you is missing a hat. The owners may have already been forced to replace it, but here's to hoping for a reunion! This is the best sketch artist depiction we could find! Looks like some will have to go back-to-school shopping, again. Your local fashionista must be thirsty! Could be used for laptops, or for bowling balls, or for corny dogs. We don't judge.
Texas hotel ranked among most haunted hotels in the world: report
Spooky season is alive and well across the United States as Halloween is inching closer and closer.
Terrifying Video Shows Bison Charging At Texas Woman
The woman posted the video to social media.
Texas father, son reel in massive 600-pound manta ray at Padre Island
It was a two-hour fight.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
'It was a big shock': New Texas BBQ joint takes #1 spot
Texas is famous for its BBQ with people traveling from all corners of the globe to try it. Find out which spot has claimed the title as best in the state and what people will endure to get a tray.
When Does Daylight Saving Time End and We Fall Back An Hour in Texas?
Many times, Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time confuse people as many of us forget when we go forward an hour and when we go back an hour. I know I do. But, if you just remember the old saying "spring forward, fall back", that will help. Daylight Saving Time begins in the Spring and ends in the Fall.
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
everythinglubbock.com
Squatter accused of tearing down vacant Texas home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he was allegedly found squatting in, and tearing down, a vacant home; the damaged home was found while officers were investigating a series of thefts. Joseph Sosa, 39, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and two counts of property theft.
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming national forest: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday. The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers...
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Texas?
Parents are constantly making decisions for their children; trying to decide how much screen time they get or whether they are old enough for a phone. There are tons of questions that have no clear answer, sometimes we just have to wing it. What about the hard questions? The situations...
Don’t Throw That Away! Did You Know It Is Illegal To Throw Out These Things In Texas?
Wait! Don't throw that away! We have all heard someone say that at one time or another, maybe because they wanted to hang on to it or it could be because it's illegal to throw away or dump in the state of Texas. I know when I got my roll-away dumpsters from 1-800-JUNKPRO there were specific things I could not put in the dumpster.
Comments / 0