thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
westkentuckystar.com
Boaz man flees McCracken deputies, found in Graves home with illegal drugs
A man who fled from McCracken County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning led them to a Graves County home with illegal drugs inside. Deputies investigated a suspicious person along KY 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line. As deputies arrived, the man ran through a creek into Graves County and they lost sight of him.
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Kevil man with extensive criminal record arrested on parole warrant and drug charges, deputies say
PADUCAH — A wanted man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Tuesday around midnight, deputies say, after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a suspicious SUV driving on...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin man facing drug charges following weekend traffic stop
A Martin man is facing drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Sharon. Sixty-one-year-old Mark Carlton is charged with Possession of Schedule I, II, and VI Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after being stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings early Saturday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Sharon after he was observed swerving on the road.
KFVS12
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged with terroristic threatening in McCracken County for alleged school threat
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Alternative School student was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office says he was accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. A school resource officer notified the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about the alleged threat on Monday. The sheriff's office says...
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police seek help to identify theft suspect
The Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a bag containing a loaded firearm. Police said the woman took the bag from McDonald's on Clark's River Road that was left on a table when its owner went to the bathroom. The black and brown Fendi bag contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.
KFVS12
Oak Ridge man sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing gun
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Oak Ridge man was sentenced to more than 9 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing a gun. According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office, Joseph M. Lopez, 40, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Monday, October 17 before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
Murray Ledger & Times
Sikes, Haigh appear in Circuit Court
MURRAY – A Cadiz man accused of crashing his truck while being chased by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and a Murray man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder both appeared in Calloway Circuit Court Tuesday.
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County Sheriff's Office addresses speeding complaint on Phillips Road
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of extra patrols for speeding on Phillips Road. The Sheriff's Office said they have received a complaint of speeding on Phillips Road and are reminding residents the speed limit on that road is 25 MPH. They are asking drivers to be mindful...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County crash sends Mayfield woman to hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Wednesday afternoon sent a Mayfield woman to the hospital. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of KY 945 and KY 440. Graves County Sheriff's deputies determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old April Davis of Mayfield, stopped at a stop...
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
cilfm.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau has been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Izaiah James Turner was arrested Sunday following the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the ground. Police said...
KFVS12
Man charged with murder in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance; Major Case Squad disbanded
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
