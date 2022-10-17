Read full article on original website
What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter
The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
Consumer Reports.org
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You
Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
Opinion: FDA's new hearing aid rules help some but leave others behind
Sara Novic writes that the FDA's rule change creating a class of over-the-counter hearing aids is being hailed as progress, but for those like her, "who have experience with hearing aids, this shift is more complicated.
Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available without a prescription
As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. It’s being hailed as a historic ruling.
A 'game-changer' for millions of Americans: You can now buy hearing aids over the counter
On Monday, for the first time, adults with mild to moderate hearing loss in the US will be able to buy over-the-counter hearing aids. Those who are under 18 or who have severe hearing loss will still need a prescription.
A new law takes effect today making hearing aids available over the counter for as little as $200
Thanks to a new law that takes effect today, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This new law expands access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss. Many of these over-the-counter hearing devices are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. In fact, we've found some for as low as $199. If you've been putting off getting one due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids.Top products in this article Lexie Lumen hearing aids for seniors and adults, $799Go Hearing Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199Hearing Assist ReCharge behind the ear...
Over-the-counter hearing aids are coming and promise lower-cost options. But they have loud questions attached
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is publishing a new rule that lets companies sell non-prescription, over-the-counter hearing aids. These devices, which can be marketed to any American with a little bit of hearing loss, will slowly become a fact of life moving forward. The new rule took effect on...
