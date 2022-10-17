ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter

The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
Consumer Reports.org

How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
WSPA 7News

Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available without a prescription

As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. It’s being hailed as a historic ruling.
CBS San Francisco

A new law takes effect today making hearing aids available over the counter for as little as $200

Thanks to a new law that takes effect today, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This new law expands access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss. Many of these over-the-counter hearing devices are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. In fact, we've found some for as low as $199. If you've been putting off getting one due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids.Top products in this article Lexie Lumen hearing aids for seniors and adults, $799Go Hearing Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199Hearing Assist ReCharge behind the ear...
SFGate

Review: Reporter’s murder shows cost of pursuing the truth

“In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Coverup, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press,” by Katherine Corcoran (Bloomsbury) The confluence of corrupt governance, poverty, drug trafficking and reporters who can be bought is a dangerous place for reporters and democracy. Accomplished Mexican investigative reporter Regina...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune as a salesman

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz rolled onstage inside of an inflatable orb, put on a hydrating face mask and proceeded to pitch a new line of skin care products to a convention of supplement distributors at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in 2018. The crowd roared in applause.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Rejuvenate muscle health without working out? New studies show a postbiotic derived from pomegranates and other foods boosts muscle energy.

*This article is provided by an advertiser. Statements made are not meant to offer medical advice nor to diagnose any condition. When it comes to muscle strength and performance, you likely think of exercise routines and protein intake. However, emerging research is identifying new nutrients that may play a role in muscle health. Urolithin A (UA) is one of these nutrients, with some exciting research backing its credibility.

Comments / 0

Community Policy