Thanks to a new law that takes effect today, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This new law expands access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss. Many of these over-the-counter hearing devices are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. In fact, we've found some for as low as $199. If you've been putting off getting one due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids.Top products in this article Lexie Lumen hearing aids for seniors and adults, $799Go Hearing Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199Hearing Assist ReCharge behind the ear...

2 DAYS AGO