A bad game of the Vikings offense still led to a win over the Miami Dolphins and a subsequent 5-1 record. What were some things that transpired from the game?. Six weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North in the standings. The Packers have a 3-3 record, two games behind the Vikings, and the Bears managed to win just two of the six games. A fan favorite after appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks, the Lions had a disappointing start to their season and have won just one of five games. The team already had their bye week.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO