Atlanta, GA

WDEF

Falcons Back on Top in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement

According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
NASHVILLE, TN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings vs. Dolphins Takeaways from Week 6

A bad game of the Vikings offense still led to a win over the Miami Dolphins and a subsequent 5-1 record. What were some things that transpired from the game?. Six weeks into the season, the Minnesota Vikings dominate the NFC North in the standings. The Packers have a 3-3 record, two games behind the Vikings, and the Bears managed to win just two of the six games. A fan favorite after appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks, the Lions had a disappointing start to their season and have won just one of five games. The team already had their bye week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

