WTA Guadalajara Day 3 Predictions Including Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka
Day 3 at the WTA event in Guadalajara will be packed full of exciting action, with several current Top 10 players and former Grand Slam winners in action. It’s a very stacked draw for a tournament of this category and it is sure to provide plenty of top quality tennis until the end of the week.
WTA Guadalajara Day 3 Predictions Including Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina
Day 3 at the WTA 1000 tournament in Guadalajara will feature plenty of exciting action, with some of the world’s best players at very serious risk of elimination given the quality and depth of the field. One of the stars taking the court this Wednesday in this year’s Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
ATP Napoli Day 3 Predictions Including Pablo Carreno Busta vs Fabio Fognini
The horribly-organized ATP Napoli 250 continues despite all of the controversy surrounding it, including an unsafe initial playing surface and a lack of water provided to the players in the hotel. The tournament now faces a race against time to finish play this week. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
ATP Stockholm Day 3 Predictions Including Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev
The second round begins on day three at the ATP Stockholm Open on what should be an entertaining day of tennis in the Swedish capital. As always, we here at LWOT are offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy. But who will advance?
ATP Antwerp Day 4 Predictions Including David Goffin vs Diego Schwartzman
After a stunning battle between the best male Belgian tennis player of the past decade, David Goffin, and the future of Belgian tennis, Gilles Arnaud Bailly, the 31-year-old will be back in action Thursday at the ATP European Open in Antwerp. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
ATP Naples Day 3 Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena
The start of the 2022 ATP Tennis Napoli Cup in Naples, Italy has been nothing short of problematic as poor court conditions have caused delays around the event. Day 3 is expected to feature a good amount of first and second-round matches as the tournament looks to get back on schedule. Four players are looking to book their spot in the quarterfinals, including Matteo Berrettini who takes on Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. We at LWOT will have the prediction for that match as well as other happenings around the grounds of Naples. But who will advance?
ATP Stockholm Day 2 Predictions Including Tommy Paul vs Leo Borg
With six first-round matches on the schedule at the ATP Stockholm Open, it should be an entertaining second day in the Swedish capital. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Alex de Minaur vs Benjamin Bonzi. But who will secure their spot in the last 16?
WTA Guadalajara Day 2 Predictions Including Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Katerina Siniakova
It promises to be an entertaining second day at the WTA Guadalajara Open, the final 1000-level event of the season, with 16 matches on the slate in Mexico. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the schedule, including Anna Kalinskaya vs Barbora Krejcikova, Marta Kostyuk vs Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova. But who will book their place in the next round?
WTA Guadalajara Day 3 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens
Second round matchups continue on Wednesday, Day 3 at the inaugural WTA 1000 level event in Guadalajara. There’s a heap of entertaining matchups to look forward to on Day 3, including a pair tough matchups as Ludmila Samsonova faces Aryna Sabalenka and Belinda Bencic takes on Sloane Stephens. WTA...
Rouen Open: Rakhimova moves into second round
Kamilla Rakhimova beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (4), 6-1 to move into the second round of the Rouen Open at Kindarena on Wednesday afternoon. Rakhimova, ranked No 121, will play Chloe Paquet next. Rouen WTA 125, other first-round results (Kindarena, hard, USD 115.000, most recent results first):. Leolia Jeanjean vs. Anna...
Tennis Napoli Cup: Carballes Baena makes last 16
Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena reached the last 16 of the Tennis Napoli Cup by beating Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night. Carballes Baena, ranked No 76, will face second seed Matteo Berrettini next.
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
Netherlands manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Louis van Gaal
Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal is heading to his second World Cup in his third spell in charge of the Oranje
Three keys to Tommy Paul’s win over Leo Borg at the Stockholm Open
Tommy Paul of the United States beat Leo Borg of Sweden 5-7 6-4 6-1 in a first round match at the Stockholm Open on Tuesday. The match lasted for a little more than two hours. Leo, who is the son of the legendary Bjorn Borg, is ranked 577th in the world at the moment, but posed a stiff challenge to a much higher-ranked Paul. Paul will take on Mikael Ymer, another Swede, in the second round on Thursday.
Two keys to Denis Shapovalov’s win Over Antoine Bellier at the Stockholm Open
Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada beat qualifier Antoine Bellier of Switzerland 6-4 7-5 in a second round match at the Stockholm Open on Wednesday. Shapovalov will play his quarterfinal match on Friday. The match lasted for almost two hours as the 23-year-old Canadian proved to be the better player...
Elche vs. Real Madrid live stream: La Liga prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds, time
La Liga leaders will meet with the team that are currently at the bottom of the Spanish first-division table on Wednesday as Real Madrid travel to Elche. It's an important match right after a successful weekend for the side coached by Carlo Ancelotti that just won El Clasico against FC Barcelona, 3-1. On Monday, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the 2022 Balon d'Or and became the eighth Real Madrid player to ever win the most prestigious individual trophy in soccer. Here's what you need to know:
