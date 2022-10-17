ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amal Clooney Glows In A Strapless Green Gown At The Academy Museum Gala—She Never Ages!

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Amal Clooney stole the spotlight at the Academy Museum Gala this week in a stunning, floor-length, green gown with ruffle details as her husband George Clooney stood beside her. The human rights lawyer, 44, donned the silk tulle Del Core piece with exquisite shades of green from the label’s resort 2023 collection.

The dress featured a strapless neckline and flowing elegant fabric as she graced the red carpet. The renowned style icon accessorized her gorgeous mint green item with a silver clutch, a matching shiny cuff bracelet, dangly earrings, and silver sandal heels. The barrister wore her long, dark brown tresses down for the evening, parted to the side for timeless Old Hollywood-esque glam, and styled into loose waves.

As for makeup, the mom of two went for a subtle smokey eye with shimmering eyeshadow, sky-high lashes, rosy, warm blush on her high cheekbones and a mauve lipstick color (that we def want to steal this fall!) The Ticket to Paradise actor, 61, looked just as stylish as his wife in a sharp, three-piece black suit with leather loafers.

The star-studded, second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, CA. The event honored a notable group of stars, including Julia Roberts who received the Icon Award, Tilda Swinton who snagged the Visionary Award, Steve McQueen who earned the Vantage Award, and Miky Lee, who picked up the Pillar Award.

The soiree was hosted with Rolex, and chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The special night also featured many well-dressed celebrity guests in attendance, including Emma Stone, Olivia Wilde, Keke Palmer, and Selena Gomez (but Amal Clooney’s look was our ultimate fave of the evening!)

