Newnan, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
MCDONOUGH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman finds breakthrough for crippling depression, anxiety

ATLANTA - Linda Evers, of Dallas, Georgia, says she cannot help but feel like she has been given a second chance at life at 64. "This changed my life completely," Evers says. "I'm a totally different person than I was in 2017." Five years ago, at 59, Evers, who runs...
DALLAS, GA
wbhfradio.org

White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
ESPN

Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech

A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carroll County teen missing for over a week after leaving home

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carroll County investigators are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for over a week. Officials say 17-year-old Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett left her home on the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple, Georgia on Oct. 11. The family says...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
