Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
Two Newnan brothers, aged 11 and 14, making thousands on digital art
NEWNAN, Ga. — Two Newnan brothers have made thousands of dollars selling digital copies of their art online, and now they are traveling the county to teach others how to do the same. Most of the art hanging in Joey and Eric Uzar's art studio has already been sold,...
Ga. Southern student from Atlanta dies after being hit by plane propeller on date
A Georgia Southern University student from Atlanta was killed Sunday at a Bulloch County airport after he was struck by ...
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
Phys.org
Museum acquires recently fallen meteorite from Junction City, Georgia
A meteorite exploded over south Georgia during the overnight hours of September 26, 2022, spraying fragments across the small town of Junction City, Georgia, and Tellus Science Museum has already acquired a piece of the space rock. At 12:04 am EDT that morning, the meteorite burst into a bright fireball...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mother and son both diagnosed with hemophilia
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Stormy Johnson, of McDonough, says she knew something was very wrong back in 2002, when she woke up one morning and found blood in her bed, where her then 3-year-old son Collin had fallen asleep. A few days earlier, Collin had undergone a tonsillectomy. "I run, look...
Georgia college student killed by propeller of plane he rented for date
A Georgia college student was killed instantly when he was struck by the propeller of an airplane he rented for a dinner date, according to the Bulloch County Coroner’s Office. The freak accident occurred Sunday night, Oct. 16, at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport in Statesboro, Coroner Jake Futch...
Georgia, Florida men shoot each other’s daughters during road rage, sheriff says
A Douglas County man was arrested in Florida after a road-rage incident ended with his and another man’s daughter injure...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman finds breakthrough for crippling depression, anxiety
ATLANTA - Linda Evers, of Dallas, Georgia, says she cannot help but feel like she has been given a second chance at life at 64. "This changed my life completely," Evers says. "I'm a totally different person than I was in 2017." Five years ago, at 59, Evers, who runs...
Georgia Hiker Dies After Falling From Yonah Mountain
The White County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who fell to his death from Yonah Mountain on Sunday as 33-year-old Srinath Ganguri. The man from Alpharetta fell from the rock face side of the mountain after hiking to the top of Yonah. He was with his wife, officials said.
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
Trinity Christian School helps local merchants who lost their businesses to a fire
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Not a day passes that Laura Gibson doesn’t come by to look. It was hers. “It’s tough. It’s always a reminder of what happened. That day was really traumatic for us.”. It has been a month since the Heirloom Market Company...
ESPN
Couple indicted for trying to extort Georgia Tech
A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted an Arizona couple for conspiring to extort money from Georgia Tech by falsely accusing Yellow Jackets basketball coach Josh Pastner of sexual assault. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, Ronald Bell and co-defendant Jennifer Pendley were...
Georgia man charged with filming underneath woman’s skirt at grocery store
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was arrested after a woman claimed he used his phone to take photos and videos up her skirt at a Kroger grocery store in LaGrange, Georgia. On Sunday, the LaGrange Police Department received report of the incident via the victim. This victim gave a description of the suspect to […]
Rangers searching for missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:15 p.m.:. According to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, game wardens responded to a possible drowning at Lake Juliette in Monroe County. A man and a woman were in a small boat that took...
10NEWS
Georgia police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
fox5atlanta.com
Carroll County teen missing for over a week after leaving home
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carroll County investigators are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen for over a week. Officials say 17-year-old Sharkeria Sharnae Bennett left her home on the 200 block of Tumlin Lake Road in Temple, Georgia on Oct. 11. The family says...
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 3