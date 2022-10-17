Read full article on original website
Iman says she refused jobs where white models were paid more
Somali model recounts 1970s fight for pay parity – and how makeup artists were ill-prepared for her skin colour
Steve And Marjorie Harvey Give Us Fashion Goals In Latest Post
Steve and Marjorie Harvey were spotted on the scene in Paris giving us fashion goals in their latest photos.
PopSugar
Lori Harvey Styled a Plunging Hooded Dress With Heels For Beyoncé's Party
Welcoming an A-list group to Yoyo Palais de Tokyo in Paris, Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. came together to close out Fashion Month in style on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lori Harvey arrived looking like an Alaïa muse in an archival hooded draped dress in burgundy. Pulled from the label's 1984 archives, it was the perfect match for Harvey's sultry and effortlessly chic style. Featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and a figure-sculpting skirt, the design ranks high on the list of most memorable looks from the evening. The Skn by LH founder exuded a mysterious air with large, black cat-eye sunglasses and opted for gold YSL bangles and rose-gold hoops as finishing accessories. She carried a small Hermès Kelly bag, which matched her black René Caovilla wrap sandals.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Eva Longoria Dances in Feathered Minidress & Stiletto Sandals for TikTok
Eva Longoria showed some moves and a fierce walk for TikTok. The actress danced to Cheryl Lynn’s “Got to Be Real” in a new video, while chicly dressed in a feathered minidress. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s dress was woven with precision as her sleeves and the upper half of her dress were decorated in feathers. The sequined accents of the dress matched the feathers, bringing the ensemble to life. @evalongoria Dance baby dance! ♬ Got to Be Real (US Single Version) – Cheryl Lynn Longoria chose a chic pair of metallic gold stiletto sandals to elevate the look. She...
Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming
Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Party Pieces breaks the States! Kate Middleton's mother launches her business in the US (complete with life-sized cardboard cut-out of her wearing double denim)
The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has launched her party paraphernalia business in the US and used a cardboard cut-out of herself to promote the move. Party Pieces was founded by Kate Middleton's mother in 1987 when she was looking for inspiration for her daughter's fifth birthday party. She...
Mum slams husband for wanting five-year-old to fly by themselves – and everyone is saying the same thing
A MUM slammed her husband after he tried to get their five-year-old son to fly by himself. She explained that her husband had taken their son on a ski tip to Aspen with his friends. However, he then had to fly to Singapore for a work trip - and wanted...
Hollywood dresses up for Ralph Lauren’s first Los Angeles catwalk show
Ben Affleck wore a dark suit, while his wife, Jennifer Lopez, chose a pinstripe dress. Laura Dern was in black tie, while Sylvester Stallone was in a smoothly brushed suede jacket. On the eve of his 83rd birthday, the Bronx-born Ralph Lauren, who is in his seventh decade as a...
Karl Lagerfeld Brand Does Skates, Cucinelli and Neiman’s Party, Hennessy Adds NFTs
QUAD SQUAD: Karl Lagerfeld has hooked up with Australian skate firm Impala to create a futuristic-looking version of the latter’s quad roller skates. The Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates are made with a holographic version of the KL monogram, and come with a detachable ankle bag that can be used to shelter credit cards and keys. Black hardware and black glitter wheels heighten the sleek, dressy allure of the roller footwear — distinct from the retro look of many Impala skates.
Nicole Ari Parker Clashes Patterns in Graphic Multi-Colored Wrap Dress with Cutout Heels at Golden Heart Awards 2022
Nicole Ari Parker made a bold fashion statement at the 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, hosted by God’s Love We Deliver and Michael Kors at The Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night. The “And Just Like That…” actress posed on the black carpet in a multi-colored wrap dress. The striking piece was constructed of different fabrics and featured a Kiss band graphic at the center. The garment also had one sparkling, sequin sleeve, an asymmetrical hemline and was held together by a thin Louis Vuitton belt. Adding a dose of edge to her look, Parker accessorized with oversized hoop earrings,...
Keke Palmer Puts Futuristic Flair on Metallic Blazer Dress with Patent Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
Keke Palmer looked stunning in silver for Elle’s 29th annual Women in Hollywood event held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday night. Palmer put her own fashionable flair on an oversized metallic blazer dress. The boxy piece had a plunging deep V-neckline, wide lapels, dramatic side slant pockets, black ruffled cuffs and crinkled accents throughout.
The Edit LDN Names Xavier McKinney as First Brand Ambassador
The Edit LDN is looking to expand its footprint in the U.S. with the appointment of its first brand ambassador. The U.K.-based online sneaker platform announced on Tuesday it has named New York Giants captain Xavier McKinney as its first brand ambassador. This is McKinney’s first partnership with a fashion brand. More from WWDHolo Market Men's Spring 2023How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW “I’m excited to partner up with The Edit LDN,” McKinney said. “They’ve already demonstrated great success in the marketplace and I’m looking forward to helping them expand their footprint even further. I‘ve always...
Oh My Cream Lands in London, Vince Celebrates With Nordstrom, Armani Takes to the Air
CLEANING UP: French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill. The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.More from WWDTory Burch RTW Spring 2023Vince RTW Spring 2023Tory Burch Resort 2023 “I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively...
Complex
What is Fabrican? Meet The Inventor Behind Bella Hadid’s Sprayed-on Dress
In a fashion scene where most brands constantly refer to the past, it’s nice to see what the future of clothing looks like. Coperni, the Parisian ready-to-wear brand founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, has always focused on tailored minimalism since it launched in 2013. Yet it also strives to take an innovative approach to design that connects its collections with the current fashion moment and pay homage to the past.
Cardi B Makes a Case for Houndstooth in Ralph Lauren Skirt & Pumps at Courthouse
Cardi B was photographed at the Ronald Regan Federal Building in Santa Ana, Calif., yesterday wearing a patterned ensemble. The rapper is responding to a copyright-infringement lawsuit for allegedly misusing a man’s picture on the cover art of her 2016 debut mixtape. The “I Like It” rapper stepped out in Ralph Lauren, including the design house’s houndstooth jacquard wool V-neck sweater, coordinating with a wool pencil skirt and an accompanying wool boyfriend cardigan. She accessorized with an icy silver Chanel handbag. The “Bruised” soundtrack executive producer added a pop of color to her look with poppy pink nails and styled her hair...
Refinery29
Collaboration Over Competition: Why First Nations Fashion Is A Community Like No Other
“Magical” is the word Kaydee Kyle-Taylor uses when summing up what it’s like to be in creative spaces filled with mob. The Wakka Wakka, Birri Gubba, Kaanjtu, Ngati Porou, Ngati Kahungunu woman has just come off the back of being one of Melbourne Fashion Week’s head makeup artists. Over the phone, she gushes about her experience working on the ganbu marra show, a show that brought together 13 First Nations designers and 31 First Nations models. The spectacular showcase of Blak excellence culminated in a standing ovation and many tears — both among the audience and backstage.
Anna May Wong to Become First Asian American Featured on US Currency
The actress is considered the first Asian American Hollywood star
Netflix Throws Down the Gauntlet With a Big Q3 Comeback: Your Move, Disney
The world's biggest streaming service delivered a knockout quarter, turning up the heat for rival studios. Is Hollywood's subscriber nightmare finally over?
