Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 7 power rankings
The Vikings are moving up as the Packers tumble.
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement
According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
49ers injury updates: Charvarius Ward, Mike McGlinchey day-to-day; Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol
Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers head coach provided several injury updates. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Charvarius Ward exited the game with injuries before halftime and did...
Atlanta Falcons find formula to success with NFL's third-best rushing attack
If there’s one thing the Falcons do well, it’s run the football. Atlanta boasts the NFL’s third-best rushing attack, which averages 165.2 yards per game, after it ran for 168 yards on a season-high 40 attempts in a 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. It marked the fourth time in the past five games the Falcons have rushed for at least 150 yards.
NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 7. After last week’s slate of games matched up several of the league’s top teams against one another, this week’s schedule looks a little ... meh. But it’s still football, and you’re probably going to watch anyway.
49ers-Chiefs Injury Report: Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward practice; Talanoa Hufanga still in concussion protocol
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa, tackle Trent Williams, and safety Jimmie Ward practiced on Wednesday. Bosa missed this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury. Williams has not played or practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.
Mike McDaniel Has Promising Update On Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle had an up-and-down game this past Sunday; catching six balls for 129 yards, but losing a costly fumble on the Dolphins comeback drive. The speedy wideout also injured his shoulder on a late-game catch-and-run with no real specifics being shared other than that he's "good." At Wednesday's press...
