The Country Music Hall of Fame Officially Inducts Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Into The Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Nashville, TN – Michael Knox has been promoted to President of peermusic Nashville, expanding his role within the world’s premier independent music publishing company as announced today by Kathy Spanberger, President & Chief Operating Officer, peermusic to whom Knox will continue to report. Knox previously served as Senior Vice President of peermusic Nashville. In addition to his work with peermusic, Knox is also an accomplished music producer with an enviable output, having produced 28 #1 songs, with over 55 million singles and 30 million albums sold.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO