ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Country Music Hall of Fame Officially Inducts Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Into The Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecountrynote.com

Music Publishing Executive and Multi-Platinum Producer Michael Knox Named President, peermusic Nashville

Nashville, TN – Michael Knox has been promoted to President of peermusic Nashville, expanding his role within the world’s premier independent music publishing company as announced today by Kathy Spanberger, President & Chief Operating Officer, peermusic to whom Knox will continue to report. Knox previously served as Senior Vice President of peermusic Nashville. In addition to his work with peermusic, Knox is also an accomplished music producer with an enviable output, having produced 28 #1 songs, with over 55 million singles and 30 million albums sold.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Brian Kelley Brings the Beach to the Grand Ole Opry During Solo Debut

NASHVILLE, TN — Introducing his “Beach Cowboy” way of life to the Grand Ole Opry, DIAMOND-selling superstar Brian Kelley brought the beach to Nashville, TN, during his solo debut Wednesday night (10/19). “I’m on cloud nine. Those three songs flew by in the blink of an eye,...
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Rodeo Romeo, Chad Bushnell is “Fallin’ In Love With You” in New Single

NASHVILLE, TN – With calloused hands and a soft heart, Chad Bushnell is a rodeo Romeo in his upcoming single “Fallin’ In Love With You.” Showing his romantic side in the November 18th single release, Bushnell shows country boys aren’t all rough and tough all the time, drawing inspiration from great country love songs.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Post contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, joined the Dickson Post team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
DICKSON, TN
wpln.org

The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!

(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Prediction and preview

Tennessee looks to keep its undefeated season alive in the final buy game of the year. The Vols face off against UT Martin this Saturday at noon Eastern time on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. UT Martin preview. This is the perfect game for Tennessee football following its biggest win...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
1029thebuzz.com

Over $60 to Park Downtown Nashville for 30 Minutes!?

Obviously parking downtown Nashville has gotten astronomically HIGH, especially during nights of special events. But this guy racked up a HUGE price for just 36 minutes!. He told FOX 17, “36 minutes, $60 with a $3 service fee, $63 for 36 minutes.” He parked in a lot off of Church Street.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy