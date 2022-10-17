The Country Music Hall of Fame Officially Inducts Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Into The Country Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Read full article on original website
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
thecountrynote.com
Music Publishing Executive and Multi-Platinum Producer Michael Knox Named President, peermusic Nashville
Nashville, TN – Michael Knox has been promoted to President of peermusic Nashville, expanding his role within the world’s premier independent music publishing company as announced today by Kathy Spanberger, President & Chief Operating Officer, peermusic to whom Knox will continue to report. Knox previously served as Senior Vice President of peermusic Nashville. In addition to his work with peermusic, Knox is also an accomplished music producer with an enviable output, having produced 28 #1 songs, with over 55 million singles and 30 million albums sold.
thecountrynote.com
Brian Kelley Brings the Beach to the Grand Ole Opry During Solo Debut
NASHVILLE, TN — Introducing his “Beach Cowboy” way of life to the Grand Ole Opry, DIAMOND-selling superstar Brian Kelley brought the beach to Nashville, TN, during his solo debut Wednesday night (10/19). “I’m on cloud nine. Those three songs flew by in the blink of an eye,...
thecountrynote.com
Rodeo Romeo, Chad Bushnell is “Fallin’ In Love With You” in New Single
NASHVILLE, TN – With calloused hands and a soft heart, Chad Bushnell is a rodeo Romeo in his upcoming single “Fallin’ In Love With You.” Showing his romantic side in the November 18th single release, Bushnell shows country boys aren’t all rough and tough all the time, drawing inspiration from great country love songs.
visitfranklin.com
These Splurge-Worthy Experiences in Franklin, Tennessee Will Amaze Anyone
Looking to live large the next time you’re in our small town? We’ve got you covered. And by that, we mean we’ve got your to-do list covered. You’re picking up the check, right?. In the past, we’ve featured 15 Free Things to Do in Franklin, helping...
wpln.org
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, joined the Dickson Post team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
wpln.org
The legacy of the Trail of Tears in Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Starting in October 1838, more than 16,000 Cherokee people who had been forced from their homes in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee began their journey to Indian Territory, in what is now known as Oklahoma. Undertaken through the fall and winter, the journey was fatal for a fourth of...
Popular Nashville Bakery Closing Down After Nearly 20 Years
Months after the owner's husband passed away, she has chosen to shut the bakery's doors for good.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. UT Martin: Prediction and preview
Tennessee looks to keep its undefeated season alive in the final buy game of the year. The Vols face off against UT Martin this Saturday at noon Eastern time on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. UT Martin preview. This is the perfect game for Tennessee football following its biggest win...
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
thecountrynote.com
Twin Music Cities of Liverpool and Nashville Join Hands For Mental Health, Economic and Music Partnership
NASHVILLE – The Mayor of Liverpool, UK, Joanne Anderson and the Deputy Mayor of Nashville, USA, Brenda Haywood joined hands in solidarity between their two cities during the reception at the British Consulate in commemoration of HM Queen Elizabeth II for The Road To Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest on October 10.
Hendersonville family heartened by New Yorkers’ kindness following attack
A Hendersonville family's vacation to New York City took quite a turn after their 17-year-old son was reportedly attacked while walking near Central Park.
Albino deer on permanent display in Chapel Hill
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
atozsports.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks on upcoming matchup with Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols have a matchup with UT-Martin on Saturday in Neyland Stadium so the matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats on October 29 isn’t on their mind quite yet. Kentucky, however, has a bye this weekend, which means they’re already thinking about the Vols. On Tuesday, Wildcats head...
1029thebuzz.com
Over $60 to Park Downtown Nashville for 30 Minutes!?
Obviously parking downtown Nashville has gotten astronomically HIGH, especially during nights of special events. But this guy racked up a HUGE price for just 36 minutes!. He told FOX 17, “36 minutes, $60 with a $3 service fee, $63 for 36 minutes.” He parked in a lot off of Church Street.
