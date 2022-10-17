ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Honors Miskelley at Be Better; Invite, Sweeps Three Events

» Michigan swept three of the five traditional races at the Be Better; Invite. » Michigan also dominated in the diving well, as Kameron Liberman and Cameron Gammage won on the three-meter and one-meter springboards, respectively. » The meet was held in honor of the late Ian Miskelley,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wolverines Drop Double-Overtime Heartbreaker at No. 3 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The No. 6-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team fell 1-0 in double-overtime at No. 3 Northwestern, snapping its five-game winning streak, on Friday afternoon (Oct. 21) at the Wildcats' Lakeside Field. Northwestern (13-3, 4-3 Big Ten) converted on a penalty corner with a 40 seconds remaining...
EVANSTON, IL
Wolverines Run to Strong Showing at EMU Fall Classic

Site: Dexter, Mich. (Hudson Mills Metropark South Course) Distance: 5 Kilometers (3.2 Miles) Top U-M Individual: Natalie Desarbo - 13th (18:26.0) Next U-M Event: Friday, Oct. 28 -- host, Big Ten Championships (U-M Golf Course), 10:45 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) | Photo Gallery. DEXTER, Mich. -- The No. 26-ranked...
DEXTER, MI
Despite First-Set Comeback, Michigan Falls to Indiana in Four

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team opened its match against Indiana with a comeback effort in the first set, but ultimately fell 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 23-25) on Friday night (Oct. 21) at Cliff Keen Arena. Jess Mruzik led the Wolverines on the offensive front with...
ANN ARBOR, MI

