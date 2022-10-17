ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAMU

Here’s everything you need to know about Initiative 82

D.C. residents are now starting to get their mail ballots, and as they do, they’ll notice the usual races on the front side — mayor, attorney general, a few seats on the D.C. Council, and so on. But flip the ballot over and they will be presented not with a choice between candidates, but rather a choice between policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
WAMU

Local restaurant owners and workers grapple with phasing out tipped minimum wage if I-82 passes

John Guggenmos, the owner of gay bars Trade and Number Nine, declines to speak about ending the tipped minimum wage in absolutes. He doesn’t support Initiative 82, the upcoming ballot measure that would do that, but he believes it will likely prevail. Rather than fight it, he’s thinking about how he’ll pivot when he can no longer rely on patrons’ tips to top off his workers’ wages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy