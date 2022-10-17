ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC announces football's Week 9 TV schedule

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v64uB_0icouyR300
Syndication: Gainesville Sun

The SEC has four of the top undefeated teams in the country in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) play the

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 8

It was a relatively light week on the Big Ten schedule in Week 8, but that doesn’t mean there was a lack of development in the Big Ten championship hunts. The Big Ten West took an interesting turn this weekend, much to the delight of Illinois on a bye week. In the east, Michigan had the week off while Penn State and Ohio State did what they needed to do in order to set the stage for next week’s big division showdown in Beaver Stadium. Here is an updated look at the Big Ten football power rankings after Week 8, which...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 54-10 blowout loss at Ohio State

Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has a losing record for the first time in 2022 after No. 2 Ohio State started slow offensively but found its footing after recess en route to four second half touchdowns and a 54-10 blowout victory. The 54 points are the most any Iowa team has surrendered since the 1995 season, which means it’s also the most points a Hawkeye team has allowed under head coach Kirk Ferentz. It speaks to the explosiveness of the Buckeyes and how offensive ineptitude will eventually turn into a landslide against one of the nation’s best teams. While it’s the latest...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best Oregon Ducks signs at ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene

One of the best traditions going in all of college football is ESPN’s College GameDay traveling to certain cities and campuses each and every week, setting up shop for one of the top games of the weekend. Even a greater tradition if the fans showing out with the most creative signs they they can cook up in the days leading up to it. They often poke fun at the visiting team, and are waved wildly all morning in hopes of gaining some air time. Did you see any signs you particularly liked on Saturday morning in Eugene, with GameDay in town for No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA? We’ve got a few that caught our eye… The GOAT of signshttps://twitter.com/Jake_Bowers/status/1583815923894714369 https://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1583830176223227904Duck around if you musthttps://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1583804699677188096We still love Chiphttps://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/1583818638938603520Pettiness has no alarm clockhttps://twitter.com/BarstoolDucks/status/1583821198039068672Dan's Landinghttps://twitter.com/GoDucks/status/1583830446411960320Not my problemhttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1583826243996516357The Mother of Ducklingshttps://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay/status/158383347348727808111
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coach who threw Jordan Addison under the bus earlier this year suffers humiliating loss

Pat Narduzzi dug a ditch by himself. This is a problem of his own making. Narduzzi was not responsible for Jordan Addison transferring out of the University of Pittsburgh football program, and seeking out USC. That was Addison’s choice. It was going to happen regardless of what Narduzzi said or did. It was just a fact that with quarterback Kenny Pickett leaving for the NFL and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple leaving for Nebraska, Addison’s choice was obvious. Narduzzi didn’t have anything to do with that. However, Narduzzi still owns this situation for one very obvious reason:
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 in-state recruit commits to Nebraska

2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Coleman is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Nebraska by 247 Sports, On3, and Rivals. Coleman attends Lincoln East High School. Coleman’s finalists were Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. Landing Coleman is a huge win for Nebraska. 247 Sports ranks Coleman as the 67th overall recruit in the 2023 class, which makes him the program’s first top-100 recruit in the class. Coleman is listed as an athlete, but Mickey Joseph has reportedly recruited Coleman as a wide receiver. At Lincoln East, Coleman flashed potential on both offense and defense. Last season, Coleman had 17 receptions for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 total tackles and 7.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska offers 3 JUCO recruits
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes her picks on ESPN’s College GameDay

The center of the college football world was in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, with ESPN’s College GameDay in town for the top-10 showdown between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. It featured the return of Chip Kelly, a matchup between two Heisman-worthy quarterbacks, and a game that will likely decide which team gets into the Pac-12 Championship at the end of the year. To help make this a special day, ESPN brought on Oregon legend Sabrina Ionescu to be the guest picker at the end of the show. As a WNBA All-Star and the greatest women’s basketball player in Oregon history, Ionescu...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social buzz building for Penn State’s whiteout vs. Minnesota

Penn State is home this week to take on Minnesota in the “White Out” game. Both teams are looking to bounce back from losses against key Power Five teams. This is a topic for another time but dare I say PJ Fleck to Nebraska? What Fleck has done with the Gophers’ program has been nothing short of impressive. Let’s get back on topic here though. The Gophers are the underdogs in this matchup, with the Nittany Lions being a top-20 team in the nation. Penn State fell apart in the second half against Michigan, where they ended up losing 41-17. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy