Bay News 9
Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
Bay News 9
Winter Park coffee shop is mysterious all year but really spooky for Halloween
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A spot in Winter Park deemed by some as the “Spookiest Coffee Shop in Winter Park” is open all year, but especially this time of year, it makes for the perfect stop to get you in the Halloween spirit. What You Need To...
Bay News 9
Legoland Florida delays opening of Pirate River Quest
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida has pushed back the opening of its upcoming Pirate River Quest attraction to early 2023. Legoland Florida's upcoming boat ride was originally scheduled to open Nov. 2. The delay is because of high water levels at the park. The boat ride, set to...
Bay News 9
Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor
LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Bay News 9
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
Bay News 9
Pasco Pirates believe they have found the answers to a successful program
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — There’s been something brewing in Dade City since last November. The Pasco High School football team is off to a record start. They went undefeated for the first six weeks of the season, something they haven’t done since 2012. “What we’ve been doing...
Bay News 9
Orlando veteran sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
WASHINGTON — A 40-year-old Orlando Marine Corps veteran has been sentenced to six months incarceration for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr., pleaded guilty in May to a felony county of civil disorder. According to information...
Bay News 9
Seminole's Rory Thomas helps lead the Noles' past another juggernaut
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High school senior Rory Thomas’ favorite place on the football field is the end zone. Rory Thomas is a senior on Seminole High School's football team. He recently haled his team to an overtime win over Central Florida powerhouse, Cocoa High School. His coach,...
