Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Fireworks barge catches fire after EPCOT's 'Harmonious' show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A fireworks launch platform at EPCOT caught fire on Friday night after the park's nighttime show "Harmonious." Fireworks barge at EPCOT catches fire after "Harmonious" The fire was contained to the platform and extinguished. "Harmonious" debuted last fall for Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. The...
Bay News 9

Legoland Florida delays opening of Pirate River Quest

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Legoland Florida has pushed back the opening of its upcoming Pirate River Quest attraction to early 2023. Legoland Florida's upcoming boat ride was originally scheduled to open Nov. 2. The delay is because of high water levels at the park. The boat ride, set to...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Orlando veteran sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

WASHINGTON — A 40-year-old Orlando Marine Corps veteran has been sentenced to six months incarceration for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, court documents show. Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr., pleaded guilty in May to a felony county of civil disorder. According to information...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Seminole's Rory Thomas helps lead the Noles' past another juggernaut

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole High school senior Rory Thomas’ favorite place on the football field is the end zone. Rory Thomas is a senior on Seminole High School's football team. He recently haled his team to an overtime win over Central Florida powerhouse, Cocoa High School. His coach,...
SANFORD, FL

