New York State

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
The Spun

Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Sends Message On Her Birthday

WNBA star Brittney Griner is unfortunately spending her 32nd birthday in prison. She has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. Griner's wife, Cherelle, participated in a recent video campaign to bring her home. In the video from wearebg.org, Cherelle Griner said, "I've felt every moment...
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

