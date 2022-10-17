Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
Mike Tyson almost beat Michael Jordan up at a birthday party in 1988 over a woman.
Charles Barkley's First Reaction After Signing $100 Million Deal With TNT: "I'm Not Gonna Lie... This Is A Life Altering Deal."
Charles Barkley knows just how big his new $100 million deal with TNT is.
NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News
Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
Scottie Pippen: "There Is No Game Where I Would Pick LeBron James Over Michael Jordan"
Scottie Pippen once declared he would always choose Michael Jordan over LeBron James.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said Her Father's Legacy Didn't Guarantee Her Success: "I Didn't Come In With My Last Name Printed Out In An Office."
Jasmine Jordan once spoke about how she made her career herself without her father's influence.
Look: Brittney Griner's Wife Sends Message On Her Birthday
WNBA star Brittney Griner is unfortunately spending her 32nd birthday in prison. She has been detained in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident. Griner's wife, Cherelle, participated in a recent video campaign to bring her home. In the video from wearebg.org, Cherelle Griner said, "I've felt every moment...
LeBron James' Priceless Reaction After Stephen Curry Received His 4th Championship Ring
LeBron James was watching Stephen Curry get his 4th ring and he didn't look happy.
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
Shaquille O'Neal bet his son that he would give him $5,000 if his son scored 25 points, a target that was met with an explosive performance.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
Russell Westbrook responded to Charles Barkley's claims about the Lakers taking his joy for the game.
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
TMZ.com
WNBA's Skylar Diggins-Smith Reveals She's Pregnant, 'New Addition Loading'
WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith has another bundle of joy on the way -- announcing on Monday she's expecting her second child!. The Phoenix Mercury point guard surprised everyone on Monday by posting photos of her pregnant belly on Instagram. "New addition loading 🧡," the 32-year-old said in the caption.
NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."
NBA fans made fun of Jordan Poole for asking to buy a PS5 on his Instagram story.
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page
Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth subtly daggered caddie Michael Greller while discussing his pickleball prowess (or lackthereof)
Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller have never been afraid to call each other out. Their back and forth is part of what makes their player-caddie relationship so great, and so long-lasting. Even the shots that appear serious, like the time Spieth essentially blamed him for two poor shots at the 2019 U.S. Open, are quickly forgived and forgotten. This time, though, Spieth may have gone too far.
Kevin Durant says Zion Williamson’s athleticism ‘trumps’ everyone else who played at his size: ‘He’s one of one’
NEW YORK -- With the Nets set to open the NBA season Wednesday against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Kevin Durant says the league has never seen anyone quite like Zion. The former No. 1 pick out of Duke is listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds.
Young Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pissed Off At Carmelo Anthony Who Constantly Bullied His Teammates And Decided To Defend And Stop Him
Carmelo Anthony's antics in 2013 made Giannis Antetokounmpo angry and he chose to guard him.
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Comments / 0