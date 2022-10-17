Read full article on original website
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
NEW YORK — Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy’s daughter, Julie Simon. Their brother Peter, a photographer, died in 2018 at 71. All three had cancer.
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
survivornet.com
From ‘Happy Days’ To A Trailer Park: Remembering Tragic Actress Erin Moran, 56, Who Died In Her Trailer After Battling Cancer
Beloved actress Erin Moran, best known for her role as Joanie on the hit 1970s sitcom Happy Days, lost her life at the young age of 56 after a hard-fought battle with stage 4 throat cancer. When the tragic news broke in April 2017 that the TV star’s had died,...
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J and more celebrities react to shocking death of 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
In the aftermath of rapper Coolio's unexpected death, stars and fellow musicians are sharing their sadness and offering their condolences to the "Gangsta's Paradise" artist's family. As of this writing, the "Gangsta's Paradise" music video on YouTube has surpassed 1 billion views. Coolio, who was 59, passed away at a...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes
Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.
rsvplive.ie
Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Receives Sentence of 50 Years to Life After Rape Conviction
Actor Kaalan Walker received a sentence of 50 years to life on Monday following his April conviction on multiple counts of rape. Walker, 27, had been out on bail, the LA Times reported, but was taken into custody following the sentencing. Walker, an actor and rapper best known for his...
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.
In October of 1991, an oil tycoon who was 86 years old was wheeled into a strip club in Houston. There, he fell in love with a woman who was working the day shift, and their relationship lasted until his death.
Diddy Sued by Former 24-Hour Nanny of His Twin Daughters; Who is the Nanny?
Diddy his a proud father of six. He lost the mother of his twin daughters in 2018. The mogul is now a full-time parent.
Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’
Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Eminem’s Drug Addiction ‘Skyrocketed’ After Proof Died: ’75 to 80 Valiums a Night’
Eminem and fellow Detroit rapper Proof were friends since childhood. When Proof died in 2006, Eminem had a hard time dealing with the loss — and his drug addiction 'skyrocketed' as a result.
thebrag.com
Coolio Dead at 59: ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper’s suspected cause of death revealed
The music world has been left reeling following the shock news that Coolio – best known for his 1995 hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ – has died aged just 59. As per TMZ, Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 28th. He was reportedly visiting a friend in the city when he passed away.
Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
