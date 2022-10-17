FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams is off to the best start of his four-year career as a dominant force in the middle of the New York Jets’ defensive line. He showed flashes of this his first three seasons but he, his coaches and teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the type of player he can become. It was on display in the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay on Sunday when he had two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. It resulted in him being selected the AFC defensive player of the week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO