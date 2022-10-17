ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker Announces Retirement

According to ESPN.com, former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons. Walker spent seven seasons in California as a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. However, it wasn’t until he signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2013 that his career flourished.
Shaq Leonard back on practice field for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Shaquille Leonard has embarked on his second comeback in two months. The Indianapolis Colts’ All-Pro linebacker was back on the practice field Wednesday, 17 days after suffering a concussion and a broken nose in week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The fractured nose was “significant,’’ according to coach Frank Reich, and required surgery.
Chargers’ Staley will keep struggling JC Jackson as starter

Brandon Staley continues to have confidence in J.C. Jackson despite his continuing struggles. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said on Wednesday that Jackson will be the starting cornerback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was benched during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. He was out of position when Russell Wilson found Greg Dulcich wide open for a 39-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
DeSean Jackson hopes to bring ‘spark’ after joining Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeSean Jackson has resurfaced with the Baltimore Ravens and the veteran receiver says he still has plenty to offer. Jackson is on the practice squad for now, and coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about the possibility of him being activated for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The 35-year-old Jackson hasn’t played this season after spending 2021 with the Rams and Raiders. Jackson had 20 catches for 454 yards and two TDs last season for Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2016.
Jets’ Quinnen Williams off to dominant start in 4th season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams is off to the best start of his four-year career as a dominant force in the middle of the New York Jets’ defensive line. He showed flashes of this his first three seasons but he, his coaches and teammates believe he’s just scratching the surface of the type of player he can become. It was on display in the Jets’ 27-10 victory at Green Bay on Sunday when he had two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and a blocked field goal. It resulted in him being selected the AFC defensive player of the week.
49ers get key players back at practice before game vs Chiefs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The banged-up San Francisco 49ers got some key pieces back on the practice field before their Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, star edge rusher Nick Bosa and safety Jimmie Ward all returned to practice and could play Sunday against the Chiefs. Williams missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, and Bosa sat out last week with an injured groin. Ward has played only one defensive snap all season after being sidelined by a hamstring injury and then breaking his hand in his return two weeks ago.
The perfect, unbeaten ’72 Dolphins knew how losses felt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The only 17-0 team in NFL history was the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The perfect season. Except that team actually knew what it was like to lose games. The Dolphins lost three games in the preseason. They fell to Detroit and Green Bay in the first two exhibitions. They then lost to Washington in the fifth of their six preseason games. They wound up facing Washington again and winning in the Super Bowl.
Rodgers remains upbeat amid thumb injury, Packers’ slump

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he’s still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. Rodgers didn’t practice for a second straight Wednesday because of an injured right thumb but said afterward that it’s feeling better. He hurt the thumb while getting hit before he could attempt a desperation pass on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.
Inside the Huddle: What's at stake against the Titans

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a huge week for the Indianapolis Colts. If the team beats the Tennessee Titans Sunday they'll take over the top spot in the AFC South. Quarterback Matt Ryan told 13Sports Director Dave Calabro that the team is fired up ahead of the big game. "We know...
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

ATLANTA (AP) — Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi has died at the age of 100. The University of Georgia, where he starred in the 1940s, says Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was one of the game’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career. Trippi finished as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 1946 while playing for the Bulldogs.
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
