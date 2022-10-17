Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Caudill: A great choice
Pam Anderson is running for Colorado secretary of state, and I support her candidacy. I have known and worked with her for over 15 years as Colorado county clerks and when she served as the executive director for the Colorado County Clerks Association. Nationally, she is recognized and respected for her work as an election consultant. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated commitment to ensure the integrity, trust, accuracy, transparency and security in Colorado’s elections.
Aspen Times
Voces Unidas: Environmental justice begins with clean, safe drinking water for everyone
We can all recognize that Colorado is facing an unprecedented water crisis. In the midst of the worst megadrought in 1,200 years, we are enduring hotter and drier conditions that have fueled increasingly frequent and devastating wildfires as well as all the associated impacts. But, while drought, heat and wildfire affect us all, the reality is that some communities are impacted far more than others.
