We can all recognize that Colorado is facing an unprecedented water crisis. In the midst of the worst megadrought in 1,200 years, we are enduring hotter and drier conditions that have fueled increasingly frequent and devastating wildfires as well as all the associated impacts. But, while drought, heat and wildfire affect us all, the reality is that some communities are impacted far more than others.

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO