EPA abused discretion by denying Suncor Colorado refineries exemption from clean air law, court says

Colorado's Supreme Court justices this week once again heard about the difficulties they created by upending prosecutions of felony drunk driving cases nearly two years ago. Although driving under the influence in Colorado is typically a misdemeanor, the legislature in 2015 established a felony DUI offense for people who have at least three prior drunk driving convictions on their record. In practice, juries would convict a defendant of DUI and then a judge would establish the presence of three priors, elevating the charge from a misdemeanor to a felony.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO