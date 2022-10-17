Read full article on original website
Fry: In league with Boebert
Yes, Ann Stephenson, you are absolutely correct in your observation. Sheriff Valario is complicit with insurrectionist Boebert. There are no two ways about it.
Buglione: Need sheriff who is vigilant
After co-parenting with Michael Buglione for 23 years, I witnessed first-hand how Michael places our children, their peers and the entire community as his top priority. I can say with certainty that Michael stays diligent in all his responsibilities, especially those involving children in the community. Although I’ve been living...
Newman: Annoyed at traffic
Aspen prides itself on being green. This weekend, after I passed the stoplight on Highway 82 as it heads toward the Grottos, the people returning were backed up for many miles. It took hours of waiting to get back through that light toward Aspen at the narrow section. The timing...
Domelen: Meant for the job
I am writing to express my deepest support for Michael Buglione, my stepfather, as our new Pitkin County sheriff. Michael has been a part of my life for over 10 years — and, from Day One, he has treated me as his own blood — always there and more than happy to help, listen or provide guidance with kindness and assurance. Something we all, especially our youth, need to be able to source in a person of power within this community.
Harrison: Has what it takes
Dedicated to community service and to our community in general. He is a Pitkin County homeowner, husband, father and grandfather. Michael has trained teachers, students and law enforcement in suicide awareness and prevention. He is passionate about it to the point that he has been with the Hope Center since its inception.
Sisneros: Treats everyone with respect
I am enthusiastically giving my endorsement to Joe DiSalvo to re-elected sheriff as a citizen and as an employee. I met Sheriff DiSalvo originally when I was working in the electrical trade. My company was doing a remodel of the commercial space the sheriff’s wife was going to utilize. The sheriff stopped by a few times during the construction project and was very gracious with those of us working there. I remember the sheriff introducing himself to us and thinking, “We are working for really kind people.”
Tess Johnson: The summer of ‘Remarkable’ revival for Vail Olympian, moguls standout
VAIL — Breathing room is an important component of every good relationship. With mogul skiing, Tess Johnson realized the best move this summer was to step away briefly in order to step forward definitively. “I went into the prep season kind of wanting to take a small step back...
Stephenson: Don’t like the association
Mismanagement of the Pitkin County Jail resulted in a decision to transfer the care of detainees in our county to the Garfield County Jail and the hiring of Kim Vallario to replace Don Bird as jail administrator. Lest we forget news from less than a month ago, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario, husband of the current Pitkin County jail administrator, is the target of an active investigation by the Colorado Secretary of State for campaign violations due to his supporting Republican Lauren Boebert in her bid for re-election using his taxpayer-funded phone and computer.
McHugh: One badass of role model
I’m writing this letter regarding Erin Smiddy, who is running for Pitkin County commissioner. I’m thrilled to be writing on her behalf, so I can shed some light on her wonderful attributes — ones that she is much too humble to ramble on about. I’ve had the...
Grauer: What he should do
The Pitkin County sheriff should re-assess two controversies shadowing his election campaign. According to an Aspen council member, Sheriff Joe DiSalvo is capable of correcting bad decisions and doing the right thing:. “When imperfect, he demonstrates the capacity for reflection and learning.”. https://www.aspentimes.com/opinion/mesirow-community-needs-continuity/. Skippy Mesirow says, “His soul is of...
Caudill: Can see big picture
Kelly McNicholas Kury is running for re-election as county commissioner. I have known and worked with Kelly for a decade and am impressed with her work ethic and integrity. She is an experienced county commissioner and now asks for a well-deserved second term. She’s worked as a public servant and her education complements her role as a commissioner. Kelly served as an aide at Colorado’s Capital, has developed strong relationships with our statewide elected and communicates to them Pitkin County’s needs. As Pitkin County election manager, she elevated the performance of the department, with integrity, helping to set Colorado’s Gold Standard for elections.
Sarpa: Decades of good judgment
I am writing to support Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County sheriff. In this divisive, vitriolic era of national and local politics, our community is surely able to rise above the expected nonsense of fabricated accusations about candidates, and select a person for sheriff who not only has good experience for the job but also proven character.
