Stony Point, NY

WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash

A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
COPIAGUE, NY

