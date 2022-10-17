Read full article on original website
Motorcycle Rob Crew Snatch High-End Chains in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
U-Haul Thieves Steal 2 Vans In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
'South Bronx Rising' book launch begins this weekendWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Arrest in Subway Push Attack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
New Hyde Park man sentenced to 6-12 years in prison for DWI crash that injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison for a New Year's Day crash in 2018 that seriously injured a Nassau officer.
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2 separate crimes in Brooklyn
Police arrested the man who was behind a subway assault and robbery in Brooklyn, and also wanted in connection to another crime.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Outside Putnam County Restaurant
A suspect has been charged after the stabbing of a 27-year-old man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, in Putnam County at approximately 4 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.
Man wanted for slashing tires of NYPD car in the Bronx, police say
Police are searching for man they say slashed the tires of an unmarked police car in Longwood Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 3 men arrested for stealing catalytic converters in Nassau, Suffolk
According to police, the suspects are from the Bronx and were arrested after a car crash on Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt early Wednesday morning.
Roosevelt Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Kids In Car After Crash Injuring Woman In Baldwin
A Long Island man has been charged with alleged aggravated DWI with children in the car. Anthony Bolasingh, age 31, of Roosevelt, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Baldwin. According to Nassau County police, officers responded to a 911 call for an auto accident in. Arriving...
LATEST: Head-On Bridge Crash, Attempted Murder Charge Follows Hammer Attack At Rockland Hotel
UPDATE: A man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend with a hammer at a Clarkstown hotel was captured after a wild chase that ended in a head-on crash on a heavily-traveled bridge. Clarkstown police said they responded to reports of a woman screaming at the Tappan Zee Hotel on...
No arrest made in fatal West Islip hit-and-run that police say was intentional
Investigators believe the incident was intentional.
Police: Ossining man charged with possession of controlled substance, endangering welfare of child
Ossining police say a man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident last week.
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
A Connecticut man has been arrested for attempted murder in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says that deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m. When...
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Roosevelt man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
Police say they responded to an accident on Forest and Centennial avenues.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes SUV with 3-month-old baby inside
An infant is now safe after thieves stole a vehicle where the baby was left in the backseat.
Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash
A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County
Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police. The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington. According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High...
